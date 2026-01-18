Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    How and when Bo Nix broke his ankle: Broncos coach explains as injury ends playoff hopes

    Updated on: Jan 18, 2026 8:50 AM IST
    By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) greets Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Denver. (AP)
    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) greets Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Denver. (AP)

    According to Adam Schefter, Jarrett Stidham will start for Denver in next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, with Sam Ehlinger serving as his backup.

    Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle in Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bills and will miss the rest of the playoffs, head coach Sean Payton confirmed.

    "We felt it was best to tell everyone now," Payton said during a press conference.

    The team also posted on X (formerly Twitter), "HC Sean Payton announced that QB Bo Nix fractured a bone in his ankle on the second-to-last play of the game and will miss the rest of the season. We got your back."

    Season-ending surgery

    Nix is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama.

    “He's such a strong, faith-based guy,” Payton said. “He's sitting in the hallway with his family and coming over and we're all talking to him. He knows that God's got a plan for him and he said he had (a broken ankle) in high school and then he said he had one at Auburn.

    “And I said I didn't realize that. I said if I had known that I wouldn't have drafted you,” Payton cracked.

    According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Jarrett Stidham will start for Denver in next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, with Sam Ehlinger serving as his backup.

    Also Read: Why is Jimmy Butler not playing tonight vs Hornets? Warriors give update amid injury concerns

    How the injury happened

    Sean Payton confirmed that Bo Nix was injured on the second-to-last play of overtime. Nix was tackled by safety Cole Bishop on a keeper that lost two yards. After the play, he was seen limping, though there was no immediate indication that the injury would be season-ending.

    On the very next snap, Nix completed a deep pass to Marvin Mims Jr., which drew a 30-yard pass-interference penalty, moving the Broncos into field-goal range. He then took a knee to center the ball for Wil Lutz’s game-winning 23-yard field goal.

    Also Read: Pat Bryant injury news: Broncos give scary update after star WR's concussion vs Bills

    Video of the moment, shared by injury analyst Tom Christ on X, shows Nix moving to his right and kneeling as defenders approached. Though he initially walked off seemingly without issue, a visible grimace revealed the severity of the injury.

    Christ wrote, "The kneel down was the second to last play of OT, which is what is reported to be when he was injured. You can see him get hit after kneeling down, appears in pain as he’s walking off the field. Absolutely heart breaking for Nix and Denver."

    (With inputs from AP)

    • Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan is part of the digital team at Hindustan Times. With over seven years of journalism experience, she specialises in US news, covering everything from politics and entertainment to crime and sports. When not working, she is either debating on Reddit or daydreaming about her next travel adventure.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
    News/Sports/Us Sports/How And When Bo Nix Broke His Ankle: Broncos Coach Explains As Injury Ends Playoff Hopes
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes