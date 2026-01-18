Edit Profile
crown
    Pat Bryant injury news: Broncos give scary update after star WR's concussion vs Bills

    Published on: Jan 18, 2026 3:33 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Pat Bryant #13 of the Denver Broncos is carted off the field during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars (Getty Images via AFP)
    The Broncos were dealt another setback at wide receiver early in their divisional-round matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

    The Broncos were dealt another setback at wide receiver early in their divisional-round matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The issue surfaced on Denver’s opening offensive drive, when Pat Bryant took a hit that left him shaken up and forced him off the field. Although Bryant was able to walk to the sideline on his own, he was later evaluated by the medical staff.

    Pat Bryant injury update

    The Broncos ultimately ruled Bryant out for the remainder of the game after he was diagnosed with a concussion. The WR was initially examined in the medical tent as trainers worked to assess his condition.

    Denver Broncos depth chart

    Offense

    WR: Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin

    LT: Garett Bolles, Frank Crum

    LG: Ben Powers, Alex Palczewski

    C: Alex Forsyth, Sam Mustipher

    RG: Quinn Meinerz, Alex Palczewski

    RT: Mike McGlinchey, Frank Crum

    TE: Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins

    WR: Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant*, Lil’Jordan Humphrey

    RB: RJ Harvey*, Tyler Badie, Jaleel McLaughlin

    FB: Adam Prentice

    QB: Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, Sam Ehlinger

    Defense

    DE: Zach Allen, Jordan Jackson

    NT: D.J. Jones, Malcolm Roach

    DE: John Franklin-Myers, Eyioma Uwazurike, Sai’vion Jones*

    SLB: Jonathon Cooper, Jonah Elliss

    WLB: Nik Bonitto, Dondrea Tillman, Que Robinson*

    ILB: Alex Singleton, Jordan Turner

    ILB: Dre Greenlaw, Justin Strnad

    LCB: Pat Surtain II, Jahdae Barron*, Reese Taylor

    RCB: Riley Moss, Kris Abrams-Draine

    NCB: Ja’Quan McMillian, Jahdae Barron*

    S: Talanoa Hufanga, JL Skinner

    S: P.J. Locke, Devon Key

    Special Teams

    PK: Wil Lutz

    KO: Wil Lutz

    P: Jeremy Crawshaw*

    H: Jeremy Crawshaw*

    LS: Mitchell Fraboni

    KR: Marvin Mims Jr., Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie

    PR: Marvin Mims Jr., Riley Moss

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories. Read More

    © 2026 HindustanTimes