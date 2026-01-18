Pat Bryant injury news: Broncos give scary update after star WR's concussion vs Bills
The Broncos were dealt another setback at wide receiver early in their divisional-round matchup with the Buffalo Bills.
The Broncos were dealt another setback at wide receiver early in their divisional-round matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The issue surfaced on Denver’s opening offensive drive, when Pat Bryant took a hit that left him shaken up and forced him off the field. Although Bryant was able to walk to the sideline on his own, he was later evaluated by the medical staff.
Pat Bryant injury update
The Broncos ultimately ruled Bryant out for the remainder of the game after he was diagnosed with a concussion. The WR was initially examined in the medical tent as trainers worked to assess his condition.
Denver Broncos depth chart
Offense
WR: Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin
LT: Garett Bolles, Frank Crum
LG: Ben Powers, Alex Palczewski
C: Alex Forsyth, Sam Mustipher
RG: Quinn Meinerz, Alex Palczewski
RT: Mike McGlinchey, Frank Crum
TE: Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins
WR: Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant*, Lil’Jordan Humphrey
RB: RJ Harvey*, Tyler Badie, Jaleel McLaughlin
FB: Adam Prentice
QB: Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, Sam Ehlinger
Defense
DE: Zach Allen, Jordan Jackson
NT: D.J. Jones, Malcolm Roach
DE: John Franklin-Myers, Eyioma Uwazurike, Sai’vion Jones*
SLB: Jonathon Cooper, Jonah Elliss
WLB: Nik Bonitto, Dondrea Tillman, Que Robinson*
ILB: Alex Singleton, Jordan Turner
ILB: Dre Greenlaw, Justin Strnad
LCB: Pat Surtain II, Jahdae Barron*, Reese Taylor
RCB: Riley Moss, Kris Abrams-Draine
NCB: Ja’Quan McMillian, Jahdae Barron*
S: Talanoa Hufanga, JL Skinner
S: P.J. Locke, Devon Key
Special Teams
PK: Wil Lutz
KO: Wil Lutz
P: Jeremy Crawshaw*
H: Jeremy Crawshaw*
LS: Mitchell Fraboni
KR: Marvin Mims Jr., Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie
PR: Marvin Mims Jr., Riley Moss
