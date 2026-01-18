Pat Bryant injury news: Broncos give scary update after star WR's concussion vs Bills

The Broncos were dealt another setback at wide receiver early in their divisional-round matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The issue surfaced on Denver’s opening offensive drive, when Pat Bryant took a hit that left him shaken up and forced him off the field. Although Bryant was able to walk to the sideline on his own, he was later evaluated by the medical staff.

Pat Bryant injury update The Broncos ultimately ruled Bryant out for the remainder of the game after he was diagnosed with a concussion. The WR was initially examined in the medical tent as trainers worked to assess his condition.

