A search is underway for a 16-year-old girl who disappeared from her South Carolina home over a month ago. Police fear Mackenzie Dalton may be in danger while in the company of a man she knows, according to the New York Post. What happened to Mackenzie Dalton? Police fear missing South Carolina teen may be in danger(Lexington County Sheriff's Department/Facebook)

What we know about the case so far

Deputies have been searching for Dalton since late November 2025, which is when she left her home in Lexington, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said. Police said that the teen is believed to be traveling alongside a man she knows, but a physical description of him has not been released.

Read More | Where are Ransom and Jepsen Ruffcorn? Father's Reddit post reignites discussion about missing Arizona boys

Officials said that the car Dalton drove away in, and the suitcase she took from home, have been found. The teen, however, remains missing.

Dalton has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’4” and weighs 118 pounds.

Read More | Who is Ki-Shawn Crumity? Pittsburgh man arrested after missing girl, 13, found in a box in his basement

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department shared a smiling photo of Dalton on Facebook, writing, “We need your tips on the whereabouts of an endangered juvenile runaway named Mackenzie Dalton. We’ve been working to find the 16 year old since she left her Lexington home in late November.”

Read More | What happened to Caitlyn Clark? Woman, 23, disappears in Minnesota; loved ones concerned after footage with man emerges

More than 2,500 people go missing each year in South Carolina, with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reporting that in 2023, over 200 children went missing. Many of South Carolina’s missing person cases remain open, involving both children and adults.

Anyone with information about Dalton’s whereabouts can share it anonymously by using the Crimestoppers mobile app or by calling 888-274-6372.