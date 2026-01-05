What happened to Caitlyn Clark? Woman, 23, disappears in Minnesota; loved ones concerned after footage with man emerges

Law enforcement and family members are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing woman who disappeared in Minnesota. Caitlyn Rose Clark, who is considered medically endangered, was initially dropped off in Eagan, Minnesota, on December 30, 2025. She was later seen around 2 pm on December 31, 2025, at the Mall of America in Bloomington, according to a missing person poster shared with Limitless Media. What happened to Caitlyn Clark? Woman, 23, disappears in Minnesota(Caitlyn Røse/Facebook)

Clark, 23, originally from the White Earth Reservation in the Pine Point area of northwestern Minnesota, is described as a Native American female. She is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown eyes, and black hair with red tips.

Read More | Where are Ransom and Jepsen Ruffcorn? Father's Reddit post reignites discussion about missing Arizona boys

Clark was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a pink jacket, tan or gray pants, and brown boots.

The missing person poster says Clark was last seen with Candaice “Deval” Winston and an African American male. No additional details to identify the individuals were released.

Clark’s family members and law enforcement believe her disappearance is out of character. The Eagan Police Department is assisting in the investigation into her disappearance.

What we know about Caitlyn Rose Clark’s disappearance

Kelly Rose, who wrote on Facebook that she is assisting her sister Molly in searching for her niece, Clark, shared additional information about her disappearance. Rose said that Clark left with her friend, Candaice, and Candaice’s partner “in the middle of the night,” which was unusual.

Read More | Who is Ki-Shawn Crumity? Pittsburgh man arrested after missing girl, 13, found in a box in his basement

“Caitlyn departed with two individuals to the Eagen, MN this week, Candaice Winston or Deval and her partner. According to Candaice, Caitlyn left in the middle of the night, which raises questions. Why would Caitlyn leave at such an unusual hour, especially considering her scheduled return the following day? It seems illogical that she would depart without a cell phone and limited familiarity with the area,” Rose wrote.

“This situation appears suspicious, and I am struggling to comprehend her actions. Even if Candaice was unable to locate her friend, it would have been in Caitlyn’s best interest/safety to contact 911 for assistance rather than relying on unresponsive individuals. This lack of logic is fueling my uneasy feelings. Good friends don’t leave their friends behind like that…I’m just saying,” she added.

A Facebook user named Jim Crosz said in a post that a $50 reward is being offered to anyone who helps find Clark. “Please share if you see her call 6517034791. We put up an $50 reward out for her whereabouts. Let's bring her home. I may be sick but I know I have relatives out there with eyes. There are in the field of recovery. Are my ones that are in addiction? Look out for our relatives. We all matter,” the post reads.

It is unclear how Crosz knows Clark.

Crosz later also shared CCTV footage, claiming it shows Clark with an unidentified man. “Caitlyn Rose Clark was spotted at culvers with this man she does not know,” reads the post.

Rose shared a screengrab from the video, urging people to come forward if they can identify the man seen with Clark. She added that the location of the video is Culver’s in the Bloomington area, adding that it is Clark’s "last known location”.

Anyone with information about Clark’s whereabouts is urged to contact Eagan Police at 651-675-5700. Those who wish to provide information directly to the family can also call 218-616-1293 or 218-556-0488.