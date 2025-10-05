A Tennessee woman who ran away as a teenager to escape her abusive father fell in love with the police officer who was tasked with finding her 15 years ago. When Roshin Ali was just 13, she fled from her Jackson, Tennessee, home out of fear that her father would kill her. One of the cops assigned to find her was Tyler Schrupp. However, Ali returned a day later and she and Schrupp never met. Who is Roshin Ali? Tennessee woman set to marry cop who searched for her when she went missing (Roro Nicole/Facebook)

12 years later, Ali landed a job at the sheriff’s department. While Schrupp did not know who she was, he was quickly drawn to her.

“He wouldn’t stop staring at me, but literally wouldn’t say a word at all,” Ali, 28, told the New York Post.

“I thought she was very beautiful, which is why I was kind of nervous to talk to her,” said Schrupp, 38.

Schrupp and Ali began talking, and both felt an immediate connection. Ali shared the trauma of her youth with Schrupp.

“We started putting the dates together and then she described the area,” Schrupp said. “That’s when I started to be like, ‘Okay, I was a part of that. It’s crazy that back then I was looking for you, and now we’re sitting here talking.'”

Schrupp and Ali got engaged in August 2024. The two share a 5-month-old son.

Who is Roshin Ali?

Ali went viral with her story in July after she shared a TikTok video in which she was seen shaking hands with Schrupp, describing him as an “officer who went searching for me while missing.” Ali goes by Roro Nicole on social media.

Ali also chose to clarify certain things after TikTokers began jumping to conclusions. “Some of the comments were that he’s grooming me. He kidnapped me and I’ve been with him this whole time, kept me in his basement,” she said, describing her childhood ordeal in a four-part series.

Ali recalled that her gambling-addict father threatened to kill her and her siblings in 2010. He had just lost all his money and ended up catching his children outside, after making it clear to them that they were not allowed outside the house.

“We immediately . . . ran into our bedroom because we were afraid that he was going to start beating on us like he normally does whenever he comes home upset,” Ali said on TikTok.

Ali recalled how her sister stood with her back against the bedroom door and feet on the wall to prevent their father from getting in. “So then he told my mom to go get a knife and then he began to try to stab her through the door,” Ali recalled.

Ali’s father eventually managed to open the door, grab her sister by the hair, drag her into his bedroom and allegedly beat her with a cable wire. “We can literally hear her begging him not to kill her. He duct taped her hands together, her legs together and then placed duct tape on her mouth so nobody could hear her screaming,” Ali recalled. “Then my mom walks into our room and she looks at us, and she goes, ‘Y’all are next.'”

Ali and her brother eventually jumped out their bedroom window and ran to the nearest park. Their dad called the police and reported them missing.

When the cops arrived, Ali’s sister reported the assault. Police took the parents into custody, where they spent only “a couple of days” in jail, according to Ali.

A day later, Ali and her brother, who was 12 at the time, were found. They were placed in foster care along with their two siblings, aged 15 and 16 at the time.

“I truly believe if it was not me running away from the house that day and officers being involved, I don’t think that we’d still be here alive,” Ali said.

Ali and Schrupp are set to tie the knot next year. They said people are touched by their story. “Somebody said he’s my hero,” Ali said. “And he is.”