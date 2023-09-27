Lil Tay says ‘abusive’ father faked her death, even posts cryptic image, he calls accusations false and hints at lawsuit

Youth icon and influencer Lil Tay is back in news over her death hoax saga. Remember a month back a post on her Instagram announced her death and within 24 hours she went public to claim it was fake. Lil Tay has posted an new Instagram story claiming her father faked her death(Twitter)

Also Read: Lil Tay's 24 hour death drama: Here's what happened that night

Now she claims her father, Christopher J. Hope, who according to her is ‘abusive racist misogynistic woman beating father’ faked her death.

Instagram story posted by Lil Tay's official account, claiming her father faked her death

In the next story posted in her Instagram account she added an image of a passport without any associated text, leaving many wondering what she meant with that.

But Lil Tay's father is not taking these accusations lying down. In an exclusive conversation with TMZ Hope stated, "The person who is responsible for that Instagram post, as well as anyone repeating the completely false and libelous accusation within it, are virtually certain to become defendants in a defamation lawsuit.

Is Hope hinting at filing a defamation lawsuit against his daughter or her mother? Without naming her, the suggestion that the accusations call for a defamation case do indicate that Hope maybe looking at legal options.

Hope further added, ‘Everything stated is 100% false, and I trust that this should be obvious to anyone who knows me or the long history of absurd and untrue statements made by the various people who have controlled the Instagram account.’

Interestingly Tay's former manager, Harry Tsang, has come out to support her father, claiming, Hope “I really don’t think the dad is complicit in this. On top of that, he doesn’t have access to the Instagram account.”

Who is speaking the truth in this saga is hard to comprehend. However reports suggest that Lil Tay's parents are embroiled in a bitter custody battle for years now, which her mother claims she won recently.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!