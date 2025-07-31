The Milwaukee Police Department has said that a critically missing teen has been found safe after disappearing. 13-year-old Jamyla Norwood had been missing after her mother received a disturbing phone call. Jamyla Norwood case: Critically missing teen found safe days after disappearance, Milwaukee police say (Milwaukee Police Department)

The Milwaukee Police Department shared in a Facebook post, “Jamyla has been located safe. The Milwaukee Police Department appreciates your assistance in this matter.”

Also Read | Julian Brown's mother provides major update on ‘missing’ son: ‘He is safe, but…’

Here’s what had happened before critically missing teen Jamyla Norwood was found

Norwood had not spoken with her family since Monday, July 28, around 3:26 pm local time. Her mother was speaking to her on the phone when a female voice in the background threatened that she would “beat Jamyla and push her down the stairs.”

Also Read | Julian Brown's GoFundMe sees sudden rise in donations after disappearance rumors. Here's how much it has raised

Norwood’s mother’s nightmare continued as she later received shocking text messages claiming her daughter was dead. The mother was afraid that the little girl’s life was at risk.

The Milwaukee Police Department previously said in a statement obtained by People, “The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person, Jamyla NORWOOD. Jamyla was last in contact with her family the afternoon of Monday, July 28th, 2025."

Also Read | Jamyla Norwood: Missing US teen's mom got phone from woman threatening to ‘beat Jamyla and push her down the stairs’

The statement also added that Norwood was last "believed to be in the area of N. 24th St. and W. Burleigh St." in Milwaukee. Police also issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert earlier this week in an attempt to find Norwood.

This is not the first time Norwood went missing. She had disappeared back in October 2024 but was eventually found safe.