What happened to Jamyla Norwood? Milwaukee teen goes missing, mom receives chilling text saying she's dead

A teenage girl from Milwaukee has been missing, and has been described by police as a critically missing person, which means she is believed to be in danger. 13-year-old Jamyla Norwood’s mother received a disturbing phone call before her disappearance. What happened to Jamyla Norwood? Milwaukee teen goes missing (Milwaukee Police Department)

Norwood has not spoken with her family since Monday, July 28, around 3:26 p.m. local time, authorities said, according to People. Local radio station WTMJ and Fox affiliate WITI reported that Norwood’s mother was speaking to her on the phone when a female voice in the background threatened she would “beat Jamyla and push her down the stairs.”

The phone disconnected, and since then, no one has heard from Norwood. After the call, Norwood’s mother received shocking text messages claiming her daughter is dead.

Missing Endangered Person Alert issued

"The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person, Jamyla NORWOOD," a statement obtained by People from Milwaukee Police Department read. "Jamyla was last in contact with her family the afternoon of Monday, July 28th, 2025."

The statement also added that Norwood was last "believed to be in the area of N. 24th St. and W. Burleigh St." in Milwaukee. WITI reported that Norwood’s mother fears her daughter’s life is at risk.

Norwood has been described as Black, and she stands at 5’3" and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, black T-shirt, blue jean pants and yellow and black shoes. Police said the teenager had no money for transportation and is likely to be on foot.

The Milwaukee Police Department issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert earlier this week in an attempt to find Norwood, according to wqow.com.

Norwood had gone missing in October 2024, per a previous WITI report. However, she was eventually found safe.

Anyone with information about Norwood’s whereabouts has been urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.