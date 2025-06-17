‘Dad went to war last night…’: Vance Boelter's chilling text to family after deadly shootings

Alleged Minnesota shooter Vance Luther Boelter sent a chilling text to his family hours after carrying out the deadly shootings, federal prosecutors have said. Shortly after the rampage, Boelter texted his family, “Dad went to war last night,” according to the New York Post. ‘Dad went to war last night…’: Vance Boelter's chilling text to family after deadly shooting (Vance Boelter/Facebook)

According to a criminal complaint, Boelter sent a shocking text to wife and other relatives in a group thread around 6:15 am. “Dad went to war last night … I don’t wanna say more because I don’t wanna implicate anybody,” Boelter, 57, allegedly wrote.

Around the same time, Boelter also sent an apologetic message to his wife. “Words are not gonna explain how sorry I am for this situation … there’s gonna be some people coming to the house armed and trigger-happy and I don’t want you guys around,” he wrote.

What are the charges against Vance Boelter?

Boelter is accused of carrying out several shootings, including that of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in their Champlin home early Saturday, June 14, leaving them seriously injured. He then went to former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman’s house, where he allegedly killed her and her husband.

Boelter could get a maximum sentence of up to 40 years per charge, with a minimum of three years each, if convicted of killing Hortman and her husband. He can also receive a maximum sentence of up to 20 years, with a minimum of three for each of the attempted murder charges, if convicted of attacking Hoffman and his wife.

Kare 11's Lou Raguse said that even though Boelter is currently facing second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder charges, these charges could be upgraded to first-degree by a grand jury later. Prosecutors generally charge a suspect with second-degree murder, but a grand jury can later elevate the charge to first-degree, or premeditated murder.