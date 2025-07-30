The mother of a missing Milwaukee teen has revealed that she got a disturbing phone call before her daughter went missing. 13-year-old Jamyla Norwood mysteriously disappeared, and has been described by police as a critically missing person, which means she is believed to be in danger. Jamyla Norwood: Missing US teen's mom got phone from woman threatening to ‘beat Jamyla and push her down the stairs’ (Milwaukee Police Department)

Disturbing phone call received by Jamyla Norwood’s mother

Norwood has not spoken with her family since Monday, July 28, around 3:26 p.m. local time, authorities said, as reported by People. According to local radio station WTMJ and Fox affiliate WITI Norwood’s mother was speaking to her on the phone when she heard a female voice in the background threaten to “beat Jamyla and push her down the stairs.”

The phone disconnected after the threat, and no one has heard from the teenager since. The call, however, was not the end of Norwood’s mother’s nightmares. She later received shocking text messages claiming her daughter is dead.

It is unclear who sent the messages and whose voice was heard on the threatening call.

Where is Jamyla Norwood?

The Milwaukee Police Department issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert earlier this week in an attempt to find Norwood, wqow.com reported. While her whereabouts remain unknown, the Milwaukee Police Department said the teen was last "believed to be in the area of N. 24th St. and W. Burleigh St." in Milwaukee. Her mother believes her life is at risk.

The Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement obtained by People, "The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person, Jamyla NORWOOD. Jamyla was last in contact with her family the afternoon of Monday, July 28th, 2025."

Norwood has been described as Black, and she stands at 5’3" and weighs around 120 pounds. Anyone with information about Norwood’s whereabouts has been urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.