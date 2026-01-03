Search
Sat, Jan 03, 2026
New Delhi oC

Nick Shirley's Minnesota fraud claims face stern scrutiny; critic cites past ‘satire’ remark

ByPrakriti Deb
Published on: Jan 03, 2026 08:15 am IST

Nick Shirley's viral video alleging fraud at Minnesota daycare centers has sparked controversy and scrutiny over his credibility. 

The credibility of US content creator and independent journalist Nick Shirley has come under scrutiny as his viral video alleging fraud at Minnesota daycare centers continues to spread online. On Jan 2, Journalist Caolan Robertson posted on X that Shirley reportedly called his own earlier reporting “satire,” raising questions about his reliability.

Nick Shirley, a YouTuber, claims to have uncovered fraud in Minnesota's daycare system and suggested similar issues exist in California. (Photo by Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
Nick Shirley, a YouTuber, claims to have uncovered fraud in Minnesota's daycare system and suggested similar issues exist in California. (Photo by Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Robertson confronted Shirley over his coverage of the Ukraine war. He said Shirley dismissed the seriousness of his reporting.

“I confronted Nick Shirley about his lies in Ukraine. He pretended there was no war. He said his ‘reporting’ was satire,” Robertson wrote. “JD Vance now calls him America’s best journalist,” he added.

He also shared footage from the encounter to support his claim.

Robertson said “I know how a lot of these people work, how they think… it's basically provocation over accuracy. It's outrage over evidence, it's selective framing, weaponizing confusion.”

The remark has resurfaced as Shirley’s Minnesota daycare video continues to gain attention.

Viral video

Shirley’s video alleges that several publicly funded daycare centers appeared largely empty while receiving millions of dollars in state funding. It has attracted widespread attention, including a tweet from Vice President JD Vance. He described Shirley’s reporting as “far more useful than Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism,” according to PrimeTimer.

Shirley told the New York Post that he and his family have received threats and harassment following the video’s release.

He said he was warned he would be “Kirked,” a reference to the September assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Shirley defended his work, insisting the investigation was about financial accountability, not politics. “I didn’t make this a right-or-left issue,” he said. “I just showed you guys that fraud was happening.”

Minnesota authorities have pushed back on Shirley’s allegations.

Tikki Brown, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families, said inspections of the centers featured in the video had not found evidence of fraud.

“We are aware of a video that’s being circulated that has gained local and national attention about childcare centers in Minnesota,” Brown said in a December 29 briefing.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
News / World News / US News / Nick Shirley's Minnesota fraud claims face stern scrutiny; critic cites past ‘satire’ remark
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2026 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On