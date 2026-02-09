Watch: Lady Gaga rocks ‘Die with a smile’ at Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show; special from Ricky Martin

IT IS LADY GAGA!!! Bad Bunny pulled a massive surprise performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Puerto Rican singer brought in hitmaker Lady Gaga to perform her ‘Die with a smile’. Ricky Martin helped Bad Bunny finish off the show with a bang. Pedro Pascal, Zendaya, Karol G and Cardi B also performed with the Grammy-winner. Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl (AP)

During the casita segment of the halftime show, Bad Bunny (Benito) performed TK and was joined onstage by his “I Like It” collaborator. Pascal and Karol G also appeared, reuniting with Bad Bunny for a nod to her 2017 track “Ahora me llama,” on which he was featured.

Lady Gaga made a surprise entrance, delivering a Latin-style rendition of “Die With a Smile” to the Super Bowl LX audience. Later, Martin took the stage to serenade the crowd.