Watch: Lady Gaga rocks ‘Die with a smile’ at Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show; special from Ricky Martin
Bad Bunny pulled a massive surprise performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday.
IT IS LADY GAGA!!! Bad Bunny pulled a massive surprise performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Puerto Rican singer brought in hitmaker Lady Gaga to perform her ‘Die with a smile’. Ricky Martin helped Bad Bunny finish off the show with a bang. Pedro Pascal, Zendaya, Karol G and Cardi B also performed with the Grammy-winner.
During the casita segment of the halftime show, Bad Bunny (Benito) performed TK and was joined onstage by his “I Like It” collaborator. Pascal and Karol G also appeared, reuniting with Bad Bunny for a nod to her 2017 track “Ahora me llama,” on which he was featured.
Lady Gaga made a surprise entrance, delivering a Latin-style rendition of “Die With a Smile” to the Super Bowl LX audience. Later, Martin took the stage to serenade the crowd.
Fans react to Bad Bunny's halftime show
“Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny don’t even have a song together so why are the girls saying she’s performing…..” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“So pathetic seeing how Bad Bunny used Gaga to save his disgusting performance. Gaga should have never accepted cause she's to good for him,” another person tweeted.
“bad bunny slayed that and lady gaga was just the cherry on top,” a third fan tweeted.
Here is the list of the last 20 Super Bowl halftime show performers
2026: Bad Bunny (with Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, and Cardi B)
2025: Kendrick Lamar (with SZA and Mustard)
2024: Usher (with Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Lil Jon, and Ludacris)
2023: Rihanna
2022: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar (with 50 Cent)
2021: The Weeknd
2020: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez (with Bad Bunny and J Balvin)
2019: Maroon 5 (with Travis Scott and Big Boi)
2018: Justin Timberlake
2017: Lady Gaga
2016: Coldplay (with Beyoncé and Bruno Mars)
2015: Katy Perry (with Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott)
2014: Bruno Mars (with Red Hot Chili Peppers)
2013: Beyoncé (with Destiny’s Child)
2012: Madonna (with LMFAO, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., and CeeLo Green)
2011: The Black Eyed Peas (with Usher and Slash)
2010: The Who
2009: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
2008: Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
2007: Prince
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.Read More