Watch TPUSA's full All American halftime show; Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert dazzle in Super Bowl performance
Turning Point USA (TPUSA) came up with its own halftime show for the Super Bowl amid an ongoing controversy over Bad Bunny performing.
Turning Point USA (TPUSA) came up with its own halftime show for the Super Bowl amid an ongoing controversy over Bad Bunny performing in the NFL program.
The row springs from the fact that most of Bad Bunny's music is in Spanish. On top of that the singer has made controversial statements about ICE, most recently at the Grammy Awards as well, leading to many conservatives joining a call to boycott the Super Bowl halftime performance.
This is where Charlie Kirk's organization stepped in. For long, they had teased that an alternative halftime performance would be arranged and finally TPUSA came through with the All-American Halftime Show.
Kid Rock, a prominent Donald Trump supporter, headlined the act. Other performers included country singers like Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.
Initially, TPUSA was supposed to stream the halftime show on X as well. However, due to licensing issues, they were unable to do so. They put out a post saying “Due to licensing restrictions, we are unable to stream The All-American Halftime Show on X. Head on over to our YouTube channel tonight around 8PM ET to watch the full show. ”
The organization shared a snippet of what their show offered on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.
Watch: TPUSA All-American Super Bowl show
The Super Bowl All-American halftime show was streamed live on YouTube.
Kid Rock delivered an electrifying performance, while the others in the lineup kept the energy piquing throughout.
The halftime performance was also streamed on Rumble and those watching television could catch it on TBN, OAN, Real America's Voice, Daily Wire+, CHARGE!, NTD.
Interestingly, it was reported that President Trump would not be tuning in to watch Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. Several people reacted to the TPUSA halftime performance, with one person saying “The show that will break the internet and put Bad Bunny to shame. Liberals can't stand an actual american halftime show.”
