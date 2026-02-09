Watch TPUSA's full All American halftime show; Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert dazzle in Super Bowl performance

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) came up with its own halftime show for the Super Bowl amid an ongoing controversy over Bad Bunny performing in the NFL program. Musician Kid Rock headlined the TPUSA halftime show. (Getty Images via AFP)

The row springs from the fact that most of Bad Bunny's music is in Spanish. On top of that the singer has made controversial statements about ICE, most recently at the Grammy Awards as well, leading to many conservatives joining a call to boycott the Super Bowl halftime performance.

This is where Charlie Kirk's organization stepped in. For long, they had teased that an alternative halftime performance would be arranged and finally TPUSA came through with the All-American Halftime Show.

Kid Rock, a prominent Donald Trump supporter, headlined the act. Other performers included country singers like Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

Initially, TPUSA was supposed to stream the halftime show on X as well. However, due to licensing issues, they were unable to do so. They put out a post saying “Due to licensing restrictions, we are unable to stream The All-American Halftime Show on X. Head on over to our YouTube channel tonight around 8PM ET to watch the full show. ”

The organization shared a snippet of what their show offered on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.