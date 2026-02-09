'Green Day Trump haters': Laura Loomer slams Super Bowl show amid Bad Bunny controversy; 'already sucks'

Coco Jones performed Lift Every Voice and Sing, which is often referred to as the Black National Anthem in the US. It has been performed at Super Bowl pre-game events since 2021.

Laura Loomer, the right-wing activist and longtime Donald Trump supporter, slammed the Super Bowl performances. “Black National Anthem, Green Day Trump haters and a Puerto Rican flamer,” she wrote on X.

Green Day also caught flak from Loomer, ahead of the Super Bowl performance. The punk rock band has made no secret of its dislike for the current administration. Billy Joe Armstrong had in an earlier concert tweaked the lines of American Idiot and crooned ‘Don’t want to be a part of the MAGA agenda'. In their recent California concert too, the front man slammed ICE, Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, and Donald Trump. As a result, Loomer called them ‘Trump haters’.

Her reference to Bad Bunny as the Puerto Rican flamer slams from a viral claim that the singer burned the US flag at a concert.

“Super Bowl LX already sucks,” Loomer added.