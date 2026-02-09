'Green Day Trump haters': Laura Loomer slams Super Bowl show amid Bad Bunny controversy; 'already sucks'
Donald Trump ally, Laura Loomer, slammed the Super Bowl performances even as Jake Paul called for a boycott of the halftime show over Bad Bunny's performance.
Laura Loomer, the right-wing activist and longtime Donald Trump supporter, slammed the Super Bowl performances. “Black National Anthem, Green Day Trump haters and a Puerto Rican flamer,” she wrote on X.
Coco Jones performed Lift Every Voice and Sing, which is often referred to as the Black National Anthem in the US. It has been performed at Super Bowl pre-game events since 2021.
Green Day also caught flak from Loomer, ahead of the Super Bowl performance. The punk rock band has made no secret of its dislike for the current administration. Billy Joe Armstrong had in an earlier concert tweaked the lines of American Idiot and crooned ‘Don’t want to be a part of the MAGA agenda'. In their recent California concert too, the front man slammed ICE, Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, and Donald Trump. As a result, Loomer called them ‘Trump haters’.
Her reference to Bad Bunny as the Puerto Rican flamer slams from a viral claim that the singer burned the US flag at a concert.
“Super Bowl LX already sucks,” Loomer added.
Notably, Loomer's remark comes at a time when many MAGA loyalists are considering turning off the halftime show and switching to the Turning Point USA program instead, which will be headline by Kid Rock.
Super Bowl halftime show: Bad Bunny row
Jake Paul called for a boycott on X while brother Logan did not express much enthusiasm towards the Super Bowl show. President Trump too has made it clear that he will not be tuning into the Super Bowl halftime show. A Fox News reporter said in a video a couple of days back that while the President had not indicated his support for either team, the White House had made it clear that he would not be tuning in to watch Bad Bunny's performance.
Charlie Puth performed the national anthem this time, alongside Fred Beam, and now the captains have taken to the field as New England Patriots take on Seattle Seahawks.
