Billie Joe, Gavin Newsom warned of action for Green Day's anti-ICE message at Super Bowl party
California governor Gavin Newsom spotted at politically charged Super Bowl week concert as Green Day frontman Billie Joe calls out ICE and Trump
California Governor Gavin Newsom sparked fresh controversy during Super Bowl week in California with his attendance at the Green Day concert.
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong delivered a blunt anti-ICE message at an exclusive pre-game concert. At the Super Bowl Party at Pier 29 in San Francisco on February 6, Armstrong stopped mid-set to address any ICE officers in attendance, urging them to “quit that shitty ass job.”
Gavin Newsom spotted at Pier 29
Governor Newsom has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration and their hard-line immigration policies.
He was seen among the VIP crowd during Green Day's performance, according to multiple videos that have surfaced on X. The San Francisco Chronicle has also reported on his attendance at the party.
During the performance, Armstrong said, warning ICE, “And this goes out to all the ICE agents out wherever you are. Quit your shitty ass job. Quit that shitty job you have.”
He also warned that President Donald Trump, Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller and J.D. Vance would drop the ICE agents “like a bad habit” when their political utility ends.
Social media reactions
Conservatives have taken to social media to warn Newsom of his actions and alignment with Green Day's anti-ICE comments.
A user on X wrote on the video where Newsom is seen with his family at the performance, “@GavinNewsom chilling at a Green Day concert while Billie Joe Armstrong tells ICE agents to ‘quit your shitty job’… Elite Dems love the anti-ICE vibes but won't say it outright. ICE keeps America safe—enforce the law, don't demonize heroes! From Tampa 🇺🇸—this is why we back Trump.”
Another user wonders why Newsom has not been taken into custody yet and makes a list in the comments under the video. He wrote, “I’m still wondering why Gavin Newsom hasn’t been arrested for murder yet for withholding water during a raging fire.”
Another MAGA supporter threatens that Newsom will never hold the Presidential position of the country and wrote, “@GavinNewsom do you ever do any real work or are you just like being a celebrity but you’re really not a celebrity for the right reasons because she destroyed your state and everybody hates you you will never be president ever! @realDonaldTrump @VP.”