Billie Joe, Gavin Newsom warned of action for Green Day's anti-ICE message at Super Bowl party

California Governor Gavin Newsom sparked fresh controversy during Super Bowl week in California with his attendance at the Green Day concert. California governor Gavin Newsom spotted at politically charged Super Bowl week concert as Green Day front man Billie Joe calls out ICE and Trump

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong delivered a blunt anti-ICE message at an exclusive pre-game concert. At the Super Bowl Party at Pier 29 in San Francisco on February 6, Armstrong stopped mid-set to address any ICE officers in attendance, urging them to “quit that shitty ass job.”

Gavin Newsom spotted at Pier 29 Governor Newsom has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration and their hard-line immigration policies.

He was seen among the VIP crowd during Green Day's performance, according to multiple videos that have surfaced on X. The San Francisco Chronicle has also reported on his attendance at the party.

During the performance, Armstrong said, warning ICE, “And this goes out to all the ICE agents out wherever you are. Quit your shitty ass job. Quit that shitty job you have.”

He also warned that President Donald Trump, Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller and J.D. Vance would drop the ICE agents “like a bad habit” when their political utility ends.

