When is Green Day performing at the Super Bowl? Will they perform with Bad Bunny?

Super Bowl 60 features an impressive array of performers, including the renowned American rock band Green Day. Green Day will perform at Super Bowl 60 opening ceremony, delivering powerful message (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Bad Bunny, who has recently been awarded the Grammy for Album of the Year, is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. Charlie Puth, celebrated for his impeccable pitch and popular TikTok videos related to music creation, will perform the national anthem.

Here is all the information you require regarding the performance of the band "Wake Me Up When September Ends".

Green Day, which is set to perform before the Super Bowl, played at a pregame event on Friday night at Pier 29 in San Francisco, where lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong delivered a powerful message against ICE agents.

"To all the ICE agents out there, wherever you are, quit your s----y-ass job. Quit that s----y job you have," Armstrong stated during the show.

What time is Green Day's performance at the Super Bowl? Green Day is scheduled to perform at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT during the opening ceremony for Super Bowl 60 on Sunday.

The opening ceremony occurs prior to the pregame entertainment, during which Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem. The kickoff for the Super Bowl is set for 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Where to watch Green Day's performance at the Super Bowl? The event will be broadcast live on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, and Universo. Any streaming service that offers live television should also provide access to it.

Will Green Day be performing alongside Bad Bunny? Green Day is not scheduled to take the stage during the Super Bowl 60 halftime show with Bad Bunny. Instead, they will be performing at the opening ceremony of the game.

Green Day is set to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the event. This performance will honor the history of the NFL championship as various past Super Bowl MVPs are recognized on the field, as stated by NFL.com.

Additionally, Green Day hails from Berkeley, California, which is located just across the San Francisco Bay from Levi's Stadium, the venue for the Super Bowl.