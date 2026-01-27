Did TikTok ‘censor’ the word ‘Epstein’ in DMs by US users? What we know as complaints surge after new deal

Pop Base reported in an X post, “TikTok now censors the word “Epstein” when mentioned in DMs by users in the U.S. Currently, the word is not being filtered for users in the United Kingdom and other parts of the world.”

Shortly after the US and China signed off on a deal that hands control of TikTok’s US operations to a group of investors backed by Donald Trump , complaints by users have reportedly begun to surge. Users reported that videos were stuck in review, views were significantly dropping, and DMs blocked words like “Epstein.”

“Run from that app right now,” wrote a user, while another said, “Censorship is bad. Why is this happening?” One wrote, “they gonna act like nothing ever happened. wild response by tiktok”.

The alleged censorship of the word “Epstein” has prompted widespread backlash on social media, with many commenting on Pop Base’s post. “Tiktok has been compromised,” one user wrote, while another said, “That's bizarre.”

What to know about the new deal TikTok recently said in a press release that a new company, TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, would make sure that the app continues to be available in the United States. The company will "operate under defined safeguards that protect national security through comprehensive data protections, algorithm security, content moderation, and software assurances for U.S. users," said the statement.

A 19.9% stake in the US operation will be retained by ByteDance, TikTok's Beijing-based owner. A seven-member board of directors will govern the joint venture.

Adam Presser will lead the company, while TikTok CEO Shou Chew will serve on the board of directors, TikTok said, noting that the majority of the board's members are American.

The deal was facilitated by the Trump administration. The US version of TikTok will become majority-owned by a group of investors including the American tech giant Oracle, the California-based private equity fund Silver Lake and the United Arab Emirates investment firm MGX.

President Donald Trump recently took to Truth Social to announce that he helped “save” TikTok. “It will now be owned by a group of Great American Patriots and Investors, the Biggest in the World, and will be an important Voice. Along with other factors, it was responsible for my doing so well with the Youth Vote in the 2024 Presidential Election. I only hope that long into the future I will be remembered by those who use and love TikTok,” he wrote.

Trump added, “Thank you to Vice President JD Vance, and all of the others within my Administration, who helped bring this Deal to a very dramatic, final, and beautiful conclusion. I would also like to thank President Xi, of China, for working with us and, ultimately, approving the Deal. He could have gone the other way, but didn’t, and is appreciated for his decision.”