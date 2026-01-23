TikTok-US deal sealed, but is the ‘For You’ page fight over? Who owns what now

After years of looming bans and political wrangling, TikTok has finally secured a deal that allows it to continue operating in the United States, ending prolonged uncertainty for its nearly 200 million American users. TikTok announced on January 22, 2026 that it has established a majority American-owned joint venture to operate its US business that will allow the company to avoid a ban over its Chinese ownership. (AFP)

The agreement clears the way for a new US-based entity, reshaping ownership, data control and the future of TikTok’s closely guarded recommendation algorithm, dubbed in-app as “For you page”.

Why TikTok needed a deal TikTok’s future in the US had been hanging by a thread since Congress passed legislation in 2024 mandating that its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, divest control of the app or face an outright ban. The law, backed by bipartisan majorities and signed by then-President Joe Biden, set a January 2025 deadline.

Also Read | Got invite, not joining yet, watching closely: What we know of India's absence from Trump's Board of Peace

As that deadline approached, TikTok briefly went dark for several hours.

However, President Donald Trump signed multiple executive orders on his first day back in office and taking the app's popularity among youth into cognisance, he allowed the app to continue operating while negotiations over a sale or restructuring were finalised.

What the new TikTok US entity looks like Under the deal, Oracle, UAE-based MGX and investment firm Silver Lake will each own 15 per cent of the newly formed entity, while TikTok’s Chinese parent ByteDance will keep a 19.9 per cent stake.

Also Read | Trump withdraws invitation to Canadian PM Carney to join ‘Board of Peace’

The company said “the Joint Venture, built on the foundation of the TikTok US Data Security (USDS) organization, will operate as an independent entity governed by seven-member, majority-American board of director.”

Importantly for users, American TikTok accounts will continue using the same app, with no immediate changes to how the platform looks or functions.

What is the algorithm war? The so-called “algorithm war” is not just about who owns TikTok, but about who controls what people see – and just as importantly, what they don’t.

US lawmakers have repeatedly warned that TikTok’s recommendation system could be used to amplify certain narratives while quietly suppressing others, creating powerful echo chambers where users are repeatedly fed similar viewpoints.

Also Read | ‘Scientifically reckless’: US walks out of WHO, leaves behind a whopping $260 million debt

Now with the new entity in place, TikTok said the algorithm will be retrained, tested and updated using US user data.

China has previously maintained that the algorithm must remain under Chinese control by law. However, the US legislation explicitly requires that any divestment must sever TikTok’s algorithmic ties with ByteDance.

With the new deal, US user data will be stored locally in a system run by Oracle.

How TikTok became so powerful TikTok’s rise has been one of the most dramatic transformations in the digital entertainment space. Launched in China in 2016 as Douyin by ByteDance, the international version, TikTok, debuted in 2017.

Its growth accelerated after merging with lip-syncing app Musical.ly in 2018. From dance trends and cooking tutorials to political commentary, TikTok redefined how creators find fame, bypassing traditional gatekeepers.

The platform’s short-video format also helped fuel its popularity. While it started with 15-second clips, TikTok gradually expanded limits to 10 minutes, and now allows some users to post videos as long as 60 minutes.

TikTok’s massive appeal has also made it a lightning rod for suspicion. Governments around the world have scrutinised the app over data privacy and potential influence by the Chinese state.

India banned TikTok and other Chinese apps in 2020, citing national security concerns.

Who owns what Under the new structure, Oracle, Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi-based AI investment firm MGX will act as managing investors, each holding a 15% stake. Other investors include the investment firm of Michael Dell, the billionaire founder of Dell Technologies.

Adam Presser, a former TikTok executive who previously headed operations and trust and safety, will serve as CEO of the new entity. He will work with a seven-member board that has a majority of American directors and includes TikTok CEO Shou Chew.

Oracle executive chairman Larry Ellison, a longtime Trump ally, is among the deal’s most prominent backers.

The Chinese government has not publicly commented on the announcement.

Trump’s role President Trump publicly praised the agreement, framing it as a diplomatic and political win. In a Truth Social post, he thanked China’s President Xi Jinping “for working with us and, ultimately, approving the Deal.”

Trump added that he hopes “that long into the future I will be remembered by those who use and love TikTok.”

(With agency inputs)