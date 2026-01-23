Got invite, not joining yet, watching closely: What we know of India's absence from Trump's Board of Peace

US President Donald Trump has managed to get 11 countries to join his “Board of Peace”, a body initially designed to oversee the Gaza ceasefire and the reconstruction of the strip ravaged by the war between Hamas and Israel. India and no permanent member of the UN Security Council - other than the US itself - have joined the self-styled board yet. US President Donald Trump sits several heads of state during a charter announcement for Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Apart from the US, no member of the G7 grouping has joined Trump's ‘Board of Peace’, whose purpose expanded into resolving all sorts of international conflicts, raising questions over Trump's aspirations of creating a rival to the UN.

What we know about India's absence India was among some 60 countries that received invitations last week from Trump to join the Board of Peace, an earlier HT report quoted people familiar with the matter as saying.

They acknowledged that no Indian officials were present at the ceremony in the Swiss mountain resort.

The Indian side is yet to make a decision on joining the board, they said.

While the Indian side keeping an eye on the positions taken by key partners – including France and Russia – there were concerns about the Board of Peace ultimately undermining the United Nations (UN) and Trump remaining as chairman of the body in perpetuity, the people said.