Trump withdraws invitation to Canadian PM Carney to join ‘Board of Peace’

US President Donald Trump, on late Thursday night (local time), withdrew the invitation sent to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to join the 'Board of Peace'. This comes after Carney-led Canadian government said that it would not pay to join the body formed by Trump. (AFP)

This comes after Carney-led Canadian government said that it would not pay to join the body formed by Trump with the aim to end global conflicts. Carney also received global attenton this week after he spoke of a "rupture" in the US-led global order.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump addressed Carney and wrote, “Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time.”

ALSO READ | Why India is not in a rush to get on board with Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza 'Canada doesn't live because of US': Carney The Canadian prime minister and the US president have been at odds since Carney’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he received a standing ovation for his direct mention of a “rupture” in the US-led, rules-based global order.

Carney told the Davos audience that middle powers such as Canada, which prospered during the era of an “American hegemon”, needed to accept that a new reality had taken hold. He said “compliance” would not protect them from aggression by major powers.

Trump reacted the next day and mocked Carney during his own speech. He said, “Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements.”

Carney responded on Thursday and said, “Canada doesn't live because of the United States. Canada thrives because we are Canadian.”

What is ‘Board of Peace’? The board was first planned to oversee the rebuilding of war-torn Gaza. However, the charter does not appear to restrict its role to the occupied Palestinian territory.

It is “an international organisation that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict”, the preamble of the charter sent to invited countries said, AFP reported.

It will “undertake such peace-building functions in accordance with international law”, the document added.

With inputs from agencies