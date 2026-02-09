Super Bowl 2026: Patriots’ Mack Hollins goes viral as he arrives in prison jumpsuit, Hannibal Lecter-style mask | Watch

Patriots’ Mark Hollins has gone viral for his Super Bowl 2026 outfit as he arrived at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday wearing a prison jumpsuit, with full restraints and a Hannibal Lecter-style mask. The prison jumpsuit had the words “Range 13” written on the back, which appeared to be referencing an ultra-high-security unit at ADX Florence supermax prison in Colorado, according to the New York Post.

Hollins was seen holding a football jersey in his hand. He later wore it on the field during warmups. It was a “Warriors” high school football jersey with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel’s name written on it.

‘He’s a different guy’ Hollins has created a stir for being a character in the NFL on previous occasions too, walking around barefoot and wearing wild outfits to games. He reportedly does not use utensils to eat his food and barely drinks water.

“Mack, he’s a different guy. You learn something from him too, because he has a reason for why he’s doing it,” Patriots cornerback Alex Austin said earlier this week. “He does everything with an intern.”

Hollins has 46 receptions this season for 550 yards, as well as two touchdowns for the Patriots. New England is the sixth NFL team that he has played for over his career, which spans eight years.

“He is truly the most one-of-a-kind person I’ve ever been around,” former Giants quarterback and currently with the Patriots Tommy DeVito told The Post’s Ryan Dunleavy. “I like to think of myself as a character. Everybody I’ve grown up with, I know people who are characters. I’d seen everything online, but the first couple weeks I got here I learned it is not an act. That’s really how Mack is. Whatever you guys think you’ve seen is not even the tip of the iceberg. One of the best teammates I’ve ever had.”