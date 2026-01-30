Super Bowl 2026 uniforms: Seattle Seahawks, Patriots make final decision for Feb 8; fans pick favorite

The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots have revealed their uniforms for Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara on February 8. The two teams will meet for the second time in the finale. Last time, they played against each other in the Super Bowl, the Patriots won 28-24 in 2015 to give Tom Brady his fourth ring and third MVP title. The Vince Lombardi trophy is on display before it is awarded to the winning team (REUTERS)

For more than two decades, the color of a team’s jersey has oddly aligned with the Super Bowl's final outcome. Research by ESPN’s Evan Kaplan shows that 16 of the past 21 champions earned their titles while wearing white. Only four teams have broken the pattern in the last decade, and they were all involved in last year’s title game. Both the Chiefs (Super Bowls 54 and 58) and the Eagles (Super Bowls 52 and 59) managed to win while wearing colored jerseys.

How Super Bowl 60 uniform choices are made Although the championship is played at a neutral site, one team is designated as the “home” squad on a rotating basis. The home team gets the first choice of jersey color, while the away team receives the right to make the coin-toss call. This season, the Patriots hold the home designation.