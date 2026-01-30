Super Bowl 2026 uniforms: Seattle Seahawks, Patriots make final decision for Feb 8; fans pick favorite
The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots have revealed their uniforms for Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara on February 8
The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots have revealed their uniforms for Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara on February 8. The two teams will meet for the second time in the finale. Last time, they played against each other in the Super Bowl, the Patriots won 28-24 in 2015 to give Tom Brady his fourth ring and third MVP title.
For more than two decades, the color of a team’s jersey has oddly aligned with the Super Bowl's final outcome. Research by ESPN’s Evan Kaplan shows that 16 of the past 21 champions earned their titles while wearing white. Only four teams have broken the pattern in the last decade, and they were all involved in last year’s title game. Both the Chiefs (Super Bowls 54 and 58) and the Eagles (Super Bowls 52 and 59) managed to win while wearing colored jerseys.
How Super Bowl 60 uniform choices are made
Although the championship is played at a neutral site, one team is designated as the “home” squad on a rotating basis. The home team gets the first choice of jersey color, while the away team receives the right to make the coin-toss call. This season, the Patriots hold the home designation.
New England Patriots' uniform
New England announced on January 29 that it will take the field in Super Bowl 60 wearing an all-white combination - white jerseys paired with white pants. The Patriots were also in white for their last Super Bowl appearance eight years ago, a game they won, though that time the look was completed with blue pants instead of white.
Seattle Seahawks' uniform
Seattle revealed that it will go with its familiar navy-on-navy uniform set, a combination typically worn at home. It’s also the same look the Seahawks brought to both of their previous Super Bowl losses.
The uniform pairing for Super Bowl 60 closely mirrors the setup from Super Bowl 49, with one small adjustment: New England has swapped navy pants for white.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.Read More