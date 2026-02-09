Santa Clara weather: Is there chance of precipitation at Super Bowl? Here's what to expect

Those at the Super Bowl are witnessing a perfect day of California weather, much to the relief of the teams and the audience. The weather in Santa Clara is spectacular, with almost no chance of precipitation on Sunday, and temperatures around 65 degrees, CBS News reported. Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; A general view during the playing of the national anthem before Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirbetween the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks by Lee-Imagn Images (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

This comes as a reward for the Patriots after two frigid weeks of playoff football in New England and a snowy mess in Denver during the AFC Championship Game.

What the National Weather Service said The National Weather Service said that nice weather is on tap for the game, both at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and in Los Angeles, per the Los Angeles Times. Low clouds did hang over parts of the Santa Clara area Sunday morning, but were expected to clear by noon, with the region becoming more sunny. Kickoff between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots is set for 3:30 pm.

Read More | Will Donald Trump attend the Super Bowl on Sunday? Inside the President's plans for Patriots vs. Seahawks

Eleanor Delizio, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Monterey, said that temperatures around the stadium are expected to rise into the 60s, and potentially into the upper 60s, “depending on how much sun they get down there.” Winds are expected to be light.

More clouds could arrive in the evening, ushered in by another weather system. However, there is likely to be no precipitation in the South Bay. Delizio said that there is a slight chance of evening rain in the North Bay and into wine country.

Read More | Why MAGA is boycotting Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show

Fans celebrating in the Los Angeles area will enjoy an even nicer weather, where “you’d hardly believe it’s February,” said Rose Schoenfeld, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Oxnard. “Today is going to be a pretty nice day,” she added.

Schoenfeld said that temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s — about 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. She added that the skies will be “pretty clear.”