Watch: Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones's full national anthem show at Super Bowl

This came as Bad Bunny is set to headline the half-time show despite criticism from several conservative leaders and commentators, including President Donald Trump.

With his performance, Puth became the first New Jersey native to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl since Whitney Houston in 1991.

Charlie Puth took the stage to perform the national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, at the Super Bowl on Sunday. The 34-year-old's rendition came just before the Seattle Seahawks took on the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Brandi Carlile sang ‘America the Beautiful’ and Coco Jones performed 'Lift Every Voice and Sing'.

Charlie Puth on singing the national anthem Ahead of his performance, Puth opened up about his rehearsal. He said that The Star-Spangled Banner is a ‘very musically difficult song to sing’ because he has to hit ‘five more notes above the octave’.

“I actually have always wanted to do this. I recorded a little demo, just me singing with the Rhodes, and sent it to Roc Nation. I’ve been told Jay-Z loved it, and it got to [NFL commissioner] Roger Goodell, and they all said that I could do it," the 34-year-old singer and composer told Rolling Stone.

Who sang America the Beautiful? Brandi Carlile, an 11-time Grammy winner, took the stage before Puth. She said performing ‘America the Beautiful’ and she is proud that the NFL asked a ‘gay woman to do it’.

“It reads like, and the way I would love for people to interpret the song, is more of a prayer than a boast. This is a song about a country, a beautiful country that ebbs and flows in terms of hope.”

Who sang Lift Every Voice and Sing? Coco Jones performed ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’, dubbed the Black national anthem. Ahead of her performance, the R&B singer spoke about being anxious.

"I'm worthy of the moment. I'm worthy of the chance," she said. “You just think about the honor that it is.”