    Watch: Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones's full national anthem show at Super Bowl

    Charlie Puth took the stage to perform the national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, at the Super Bowl on Sunday

    Updated on: Feb 09, 2026 5:02 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Charlie Puth took the stage to perform the national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, at the Super Bowl on Sunday. The 34-year-old's rendition came just before the Seattle Seahawks took on the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Brandi Carlile sang ‘America the Beautiful’ and Coco Jones performed 'Lift Every Voice and Sing'.

    Charlie Puth (left), Coco Jones (center) and Brandi Carlile pose during the Super Bowl LX halftime show press conference (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
    With his performance, Puth became the first New Jersey native to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl since Whitney Houston in 1991.

    Last 10 Super Bowl national anthem performers

    2026 (Super Bowl LX): Charlie Puth

    2025 (Super Bowl LIX): Jon Batiste

    2024 (Super Bowl LVIII): Reba McEntire

    2023 (Super Bowl LVII): Chris Stapleton

    2022 (Super Bowl LVI): Mickey Guyton

    2021 (Super Bowl LV): Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan

    2020 (Super Bowl LIV): Demi Lovato

    2019 (Super Bowl LIII): Gladys Knight

    2018 (Super Bowl LII): P!nk

    2017 (Super Bowl LI): Luke Bryan

    This came as Bad Bunny is set to headline the half-time show despite criticism from several conservative leaders and commentators, including President Donald Trump.

    Charlie Puth on singing the national anthem

    Ahead of his performance, Puth opened up about his rehearsal. He said that The Star-Spangled Banner is a ‘very musically difficult song to sing’ because he has to hit ‘five more notes above the octave’.

    “I actually have always wanted to do this. I recorded a little demo, just me singing with the Rhodes, and sent it to Roc Nation. I’ve been told Jay-Z loved it, and it got to [NFL commissioner] Roger Goodell, and they all said that I could do it," the 34-year-old singer and composer told Rolling Stone.

    Who sang America the Beautiful?

    Brandi Carlile, an 11-time Grammy winner, took the stage before Puth. She said performing ‘America the Beautiful’ and she is proud that the NFL asked a ‘gay woman to do it’.

    “It reads like, and the way I would love for people to interpret the song, is more of a prayer than a boast. This is a song about a country, a beautiful country that ebbs and flows in terms of hope.”

    Who sang Lift Every Voice and Sing?

    Coco Jones performed ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’, dubbed the Black national anthem. Ahead of her performance, the R&B singer spoke about being anxious.

    "I'm worthy of the moment. I'm worthy of the chance," she said. “You just think about the honor that it is.”

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.Read More

