What time will Bad Bunny perform at Super Bowl today? Halftime show details

The Super Bowl game today between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will see Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny take the stage for the halftime show. This comes after months of controversy over the choice, and continued appeals to boycott the halftime show. A Bad Bunny advertisement for the Apple Music Super Bowl 60 halftime show at the Super Bowl LX media center. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump will reportedly not be watching the Super Bowl show and Jake Paul also called for a boycott on X. A lot of outrage stems from Bad Bunny's statements about ICE, which have only been exacerbated with the most recent comments at the Grammy Awards.

With so much controversy surrounding Bad Bunny, here's when the 31-year-old will perform for the halftime show.

Bad Bunny halftime show details Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show and his performance is expected to be between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT).

He is the first solo Spanish-language artist to headline the halftime show. Performance normally starts 90 minutes after kickoff, which is around 8:00 p.m. ET.

The set itself is expected to last between 13 and 15 minutes. The show from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, can be seen on NBC and Telemundo. Streamers can catch it on Peacock.

Podcast host Mario Nawfal also speculated that the audience might be a part of Bad Bunny's halftime show. “Every seat has a flag and a note telling fans to wave it,” he wrote, sharing a video.