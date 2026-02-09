Who is behind the ‘Trump Accounts' ad on the Super Bowl broadcast? Is it run by the govt.?

Among the many commercials being run during the Super Bowl broadcast, one that particularly stood out was the 'Trump Accounts' - tax-advantaged investment accounts for children in the US. The 30-second commercial, however, was not run by the federal government. President Donald Trump listens during a cabinet meeting at the White House on January 29. (AP)

As the advert showed, a group called Invest America is behind the advertisement. They are a group of Trump-allied businesspersons. Contrary to what many thought, despite being the advert for a government scheme, the ad was not run by the federal government.

The ad initially aired on NBC's NFL pre-game broadcast and featured children speaking directly to the audience about the importance of investing in the Trump accounts. It ran for 30 seconds.

Here's the full advert: