Who is behind the ‘Trump Accounts' ad on the Super Bowl broadcast? Is it run by the govt.?
A Super Bowl ad for ‘Trump Accounts’ drew attention, but the tax-advantaged plan promo was funded by Trump-allied group Invest America, not the US government.
Among the many commercials being run during the Super Bowl broadcast, one that particularly stood out was the 'Trump Accounts' - tax-advantaged investment accounts for children in the US. The 30-second commercial, however, was not run by the federal government.
As the advert showed, a group called Invest America is behind the advertisement. They are a group of Trump-allied businesspersons. Contrary to what many thought, despite being the advert for a government scheme, the ad was not run by the federal government.
The ad initially aired on NBC's NFL pre-game broadcast and featured children speaking directly to the audience about the importance of investing in the Trump accounts. It ran for 30 seconds.
Here's the full advert:
Notably, for Super Bowl LX in 2026, a 30-second national TV commercial slot costs about $8 million on average, with premium placements reportedly reaching $9–$10 million or more.
Invest America, a nonprofit, is promoting and administering the federal “Trump Accounts.” The accounts are officially backed by the US Treasury and tied to Trump’s tax bill. It carries his name in public materials and outreach. Among major donors are Michael and Susan Dell.
Why Trump Is Not At The Super Bowl
Trump is not going to Super Bowl 60 at Levi's Stadium. He said the game location in Santa Clara, California, is “just too far away” to attend this year. He also publicly criticized the entertainment lineup, including Bad Bunny’s halftime show and Green Day’s performance, calling the choices poor and divisive.
Unconfirmed reports suggested aides were concerned he might be booed by the crowd if he showed up.
