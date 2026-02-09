Taylor Swift at Super Bowl today? Fans pick big Travis Kelce hint amid Bad Bunny halftime rumors

As the Seattle Seahawks took on the New England Patriots at the Super Bowl on Sunday, several fans, including those in Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium, wondered: ‘Is Taylor Swift attending the big game today?’ Well, some picked up hints. Taylor Swift appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, N.Y. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Social media users pointed out that Travis Kelce attending the Super Bowl only increases the probability of his fiancée, Swift, planning to attend the game. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made an unexpected early appearance on the field, stepping out in a sharp black suit jacket and sunglasses as he greeted members of the Patriots. Footage captured before kickoff showed the Chiefs star moving around the sidelines solo, with no sign of Taylor Swift accompanying him.

Taylor Swift has not been as regular at the games this year, like she was in the last two seasons. She has, however, attended a few home games for the Chiefs.

Taylor Swift to perform with Bad Bunny at halftime? This comes as there is buzz around Bad Bunny bringing Swift in as his surprise guest during his halftime performance. However, that is unlikely.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show on October 7, the Grammy-winner explained her decision to avoid doing the Super Bowl halftime show. “Here's the thing, Jay-Z has always been very good to me. Our teams are really close. They sometimes will call and say, ‘How does she feel about the Super Bowl?’ And that's not an official offer or like a conference room conversation—we’re really close, it’s like, ‘How does she feel about it in general?’” she said.

How Taylor and Travis are balancing life Reports suggest the couple has been intentionally carving out more time together as their professional commitments ease. One insider told People, "Taylor’s had an incredibly full, demanding year and she’s really proud of everything she’s accomplished. She’s worked extremely hard and her schedule has been nonstop, but even with everything going on, she and Travis still put a lot into their relationship."

The source added that both stars make a point to stay connected despite the chaos of their careers. "They really support each other’s careers and understand the demands that come with what they each do. Whenever they can, they make time to be together and really value that alone time."