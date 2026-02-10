Did Bad Bunny wear a bulletproof vest at the Super Bowl halftime show? Here's the truth

Singer Bad Bunny was subjected to several false claims in the buildup to his Super Bowl 60 halftime show performance. With the show now over, false claims are showing no signs of slowing down. Lady Gaga and singer Bad Bunny perform during Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. (AFP)

On Monday, a day after the Puerto Rican singer's star-studded performance at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, claims are doing the rounds that Bad Bunny performed during the halftime wearing a bulletproof vest. However, the claims are untrue, and Bad Bunny was not wearing a bulletproof vest while performing at the Super Bowl.

Ht.com can confirm that no reports or sources close to Bad Bunny have confirmed that he was wearing a bulletproof vest. It seems to be just a hoax, just like the hoax that Bad Bunny wore a bulletproof vest at the Grammy Awards earlier this month.

For instance, here's a post that claims Bad Bunny was wearing a bulletproof vest at Levi's Stadium.