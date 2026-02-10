Did Bad Bunny wear a bulletproof vest at the Super Bowl halftime show? Here's the truth
False claims continue after Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, with rumors he wore a bulletproof vest. Reports confirm the claim is untrue and a hoax.
Singer Bad Bunny was subjected to several false claims in the buildup to his Super Bowl 60 halftime show performance. With the show now over, false claims are showing no signs of slowing down.
On Monday, a day after the Puerto Rican singer's star-studded performance at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, claims are doing the rounds that Bad Bunny performed during the halftime wearing a bulletproof vest. However, the claims are untrue, and Bad Bunny was not wearing a bulletproof vest while performing at the Super Bowl.
Ht.com can confirm that no reports or sources close to Bad Bunny have confirmed that he was wearing a bulletproof vest. It seems to be just a hoax, just like the hoax that Bad Bunny wore a bulletproof vest at the Grammy Awards earlier this month.
For instance, here's a post that claims Bad Bunny was wearing a bulletproof vest at Levi's Stadium.
The claims seemed to originate from users on social media who claimed to have noticed a bulletproof vest under Bad Bunny's clothes as seen during the NBC broadcast of the Super Bowl halftime show.
Here's another post on Facebook.
Similar Claims Originated Around Grammy Appearance
Similar claims of Bad Bunny wearing a bulletproof vest and purportedly "sitting alone" surfaced during the singer's Grammy Awards 2026 appearance. Users claimed the singer was wearing a bulletproof vest based on how he appeared on the screen.
Also read: Bad Bunny brings dozens of flags to Super Bowl halftime show; sends 'together' message to Trump with football - Watch
However, Vanity Fair debunked the claim during the Grammys citing a video from Vogue of the singer getting ready for the performance. At no point was he seen putting on a bulletproof vest.
However, the rumor has gained ground because Bad Bunny has received death threats amid the conservative backlash over the NFL choosing him to perform at the Super Bowl LX halftime.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More