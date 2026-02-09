Logan Paul calls out brother Jake Paul after Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance, ‘I don’t agree with this…’
Logan Paul called out his brother Jake Paul after Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl, after he said he is "purposefully turning off the halftime show.”
“Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them),” Jake wrote. “You are their benefit. Realize you have power.”
He added, “Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.”
Logan shared his brother’s post, saying he doesn’t agree with him.
“I love my brother but I don’t agree with this,” wrote Logan. “Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island”.
Bad Bunny’s performance
Bad Bunny’s performance was historic; he was the first Spanish-language Latin solo artist to headline the halftime stage. The singer’s performance featured various dancers, homages to Puerto Rican culture, songs performed by Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga, as well as a nod to his own speech at Grammy last week.
The event ended with fireworks that showed the Puerto Rican flag and a jumbotron message reading, "The only thing more powerful than hate is love." Bad Bunny had shared a similar message while accepting his Grammy for album of the year.
The NFL has been slammed by many for choosing Bad Bunny to perform at the Super Bowl. President Donald Trump, who skipped this year’s Super Bowl, told the New York Post in an Oval Office interview that he cannot stand the performers selected for the halftime show.
