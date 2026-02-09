Logan Paul calls out brother Jake Paul after Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance, ‘I don’t agree with this…’

Logan Paul has called out his brother Jake Paul after Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. Jake shared a post on X, saying he is "purposefully turning off the halftime show.” Logan Paul calls out brother Jake Paul after Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP) (AFP)

“Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them),” Jake wrote. “You are their benefit. Realize you have power.”

He added, “Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.”

Logan shared his brother’s post, saying he doesn’t agree with him.

“I love my brother but I don’t agree with this,” wrote Logan. “Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island”.