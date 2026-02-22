Edit Profile
    ‘Nancy Guthrie in Puerto Vallarta…’: Big claim surfaces amid violence, fires in Mexico; red alert activated

    Nancy Guthrie case update: New unverified claims about ‘Today’ host Savannah Guthrie's mother emerged amid the recent violence in Puerto Vallarta

    Updated on: Feb 22, 2026 10:52 PM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Nancy Guthrie case update: New unverified claims about ‘Today’ host Savannah Guthrie's mother emerged amid the recent violence in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Sunday. The 84-year-old went missing after a family dinner late on January 31. No suspects have been identified in the case. Several media outlets reported about receiving ransom notes, but Guthrie's exact current location has not been revealed.

    In an aerial view, road crews set up signs and barricades in front of Nancy Guthrie's residence (Getty Images via AFP)
    In an aerial view, road crews set up signs and barricades in front of Nancy Guthrie's residence (Getty Images via AFP)

    Nancy Guthrie in Mexico?

    Days after Guthrie went missing, claims about her being in Mexico emerged. One social media user put up a flight tracker's screenshot to claim that, “From what I’ve learned, Nancy Guthrie’s pacemaker lost its Bluetooth connection at 2:28 a.m. on February 1. Roughly two hours later, at 4:45 a.m., a small private jet departed Tucson for Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — an unusually early departure for a Sunday morning.”

    Read More: Puerto Vallarta airport issues urgent alert amid reports of cartel violence and fires

    “Nancy Guthrie’s pacemaker lost its bluetooth connection at 2:28 a.m. on February 1. About two hours later, at 4:45 a.m., a small private jet departed Tucson for Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. That's a very early departure on a Sunday morning,” another person added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

    HT.com cannot verify these theories. Officials have not commented yet.

    Last week, CBS News cited sources to report that the FBI has ‘been in touch with’ the Mexican government and Mexican law enforcement regarding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. However, Mexican authorities rubbished the report, saying there was no contact.

    Meanwhile, NBC News cited two officials to report that there is no evidence that Guthrie crossed over the US-Mexico border.

    What's happening in Puerto Vallarta?

    On Sunday, reports of violence and vehicle fires emerged from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. This came amid federal operations in the municipality of Tapalpa, Jalisco, Mexican daily El Financiero reported.

    Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus confirmed the unrest, tweeting: “Federal forces carried out an operation in Tapalpa a few hours ago, which has led to clashes in the area. Also as a result of said operation, in various points of that region and in other parts of Jalisco, individuals have burned and blocked vehicles with the aim of hindering the actions of the authorities."

    “I have given the instruction to immediately establish the security coordination table with authorities from all three levels of government and to activate the red code in order to prevent acts against the population,” he added.

    However, there is no confirmed link between the violence in Puerto Vallarta and the Nancy Guthrie investigation. There is no official comment on the matter and all social media posts are simply bizarre theories.

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

