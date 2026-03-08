Nancy Guthrie update: Is suspect someone very close? Shocking details out as neighbors report 'weird' issues

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for 34 days following her disappearance, with law enforcement agencies continuing their urgent search for the 84-year-old woman. The search for Nancy Guthrie, missing for over a month, intensifies as investigators question neighbors in Tucson. (via REUTERS)

The mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, Nancy disappeared from her residence in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1, 2026. She had returned home late on January 31 after dining at the home of her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.

Despite the release of images showing a man who was seen tampering with her doorbell camera shortly before her disappearance, no one has been apprehended, and Nancy's suspected abductor remains unidentified. As time passes, many are beginning to wonder if Nancy will ever be found, with both the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI actively pursuing all potential leads.

Is Nancy Guthrie suspect someone very close? With limited confirmed leads disclosed to the public, experts state that investigators typically begin their inquiries with people who are closest to the victim, including those residing in close proximity.

In a recent conversation regarding the case, journalist Brian Entin inquired if a person living near Guthrie might be accountable. On his recent YouTube channel, Entin posed the question, “Have you thought about whether the person could be someone very close in proximity to Nancy’s house?”

“I absolutely do because it’s happened so many times. I mean, if you look at the numbers, it’s more often than not that someone that’s really close. Could this be a neighbor? Yes. So even though they may be a person in the neighborhood, they’re going to be looking for patterns," stated former FBI agent Maureen O’Connell.

Neighbors interrogated about internet glitches This week, federal agents were seen returning to Guthrie's neighborhood as the probe progresses. On Thursday, March 5, agents spoke to several neighbors as they continued to canvass the area.

While the the authorities are not disclosing their reasons for the inquiry, three homeowners confirmed the probe to NBC News. Brian Entin, an investigative journalist for NewsNation, mentioned that a neighbor reported his ring camera history is surprisingly “not available” for the night Nancy went missing.

On March 5, the Pima County Sheriff's Department along with the FBI conducted door-to-door interviews with residents, inquiring if they had noticed anything unusual regarding their internet connections. Several homeowners in the vicinity informed NBC News that agents visited their homes on Thursday to ask if they had experienced any disruptions or issues with their internet service on the night Nancy disappeared.

Residents relayed to the news outlet that agents suggested several people residing in that neighborhood reported encountering glitches with their internet that night. Furthermore, residents stated that when investigators came to their homes the previous day, they also requested any video recordings from January 11, without revealing anything specific about the date.

The three homeowners who spoke to NBC News on Thursday stated that they were either asleep or not present at home when Nancy went missing.

Neighbors report ‘weird’ issues They also mentioned that they could not confirm whether they experienced internet connectivity problems. However, a couple residing near Nancy informed NBC News on Friday that they identified an issue with one of their Ring cameras that evening. The pair disclosed that their property is equipped with four Ring cameras, and the one closest to Nancy's residence showed "not available" when they examined the footage from the overnight hours on the day Nancy was taken.

In contrast, their other cameras, which are situated further away from Nancy's home, operated without any issues, as per the couple, AOL reported. They noted that they had never previously encountered the "not available" message and found it "uncanny" that it appeared precisely during that specific timeframe.

“That's really weird, isn't it?” they told NBC News. As of now, the FBI and the sheriff's department have not commented on the reported internet issues or clarified why investigators were inquiring about that matter.