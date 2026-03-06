Did Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper visit back the crime scene? All we know as suspect may be silently stalking Savannah

While a memorial outside Nancy Guthrie’s residence in the Tucson area continues to draw visitors, fresh inquiries are arising regarding whether investigators are keeping an eye on the location. The memorial for Nancy Guthrie in Tucson continues to attract attention amid questions about police monitoring. (via REUTERS)

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, is believed to have been abducted from her home during the early hours of February 1.

‘They could be keeping track of it,’ Expert on Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers Speaking to Fox News Digital, Betsy Brantner Smith, a spokesperson for the National Police Association and a retired police sergeant, said, “They (abductors) could [have eyes on the memorial], we’re just not seeing it. They could be keeping track of it, but we’re not seeing the cameras."

Meanwhile, a representative from the Pima County Sheriff said that detectives are examining all potential leads in this case, adding that “We do not speak to specifics, as this is still an ongoing investigation."

Officials are yet to publicly disclose the identity of a suspect, vehicle, or any person of interest.

However, a disturbing footage from a Nest doorbell camera captured a masked person on Nancy Guthrie’s front porch around the time of her abduction. He is described as a man with an average height and build, and he was seen carrying a black Ozark Trail backpack.

“Potentially, that is the type of person that could come back to the memorial, look at the memorial, even take photos of the memorial and add to the memorial themselves," Brantner Smith said.

Memorial for Nancy Guthrie raises questions about investigative oversight in Tucson case Regarding the alleged absence of law enforcement oversight at the site, Brantner Smith suggested a plausible explanation. “It may be because they have solid suspects, and they just haven’t released that information to the public,” she said.

Smith further noted that it is not unusual for an offender to revisit the scene of the crime. "Sometimes the offender will come back to the scene of the crime. So, in that vein, they would come to the memorial, and they may have left their own note, their own flowers,” she added.

On Monday, Savannah, along with her sister Annie and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni, laid flowers at the memorial located at the base of Nancy's driveway.

The total reward for information that results in Nancy's recovery, offered by the FBI, local law enforcement, and the Guthrie family, exceeds $1 million. However, this reward remains unclaimed.