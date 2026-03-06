Who was Brian Kinney? Corey Lewandowski wife Alison's first husband was killed in 9/11 terrorist attacks

Corey Lewandowski has garnered attention due to his association with former Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, who was dismissed from her position in March 2026 following the resurgence of rumors regarding her alleged affair with Corey. Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem's rumored affair captivates public interest after her dismissal as Homeland Security Secretary. Corey's wife, Alison Hardy, married to 9/11 victim Brian Kinney, keeps her family life private while raising their four children together. (X/@HabsHappy)

Despite her denials of these claims, public fascination with both her and Corey’s private lives persists online. Corey and Alison Hardy tied knot in 2005.

According to The List, Alison was earlier married to Brian Kinney, who tragically died in the September 11, 2001, attacks. She has refrained from publicly discussing her personal life with either of her husbands.

Corey is the father of four children, whom he shares with his wife, Alison. They have maintained a significant degree of privacy regarding their family life, keeping it largely away from public scrutiny.

Who was Brian Kinney and how did he die? Earlier, Corey's wife was mentioned in a poignant article by The New York Times. The publication detailed Kinney's life before his untimely death, noting that Alison and Kinney first crossed paths as teenagers. Many of their encounters occurred at the gas station owned by Kinney's parents.

A particularly heartwarming detail shared was that Kinney's father had granted him special permission to cash Alison's checks, likely having noticed the budding romance. This proved to be fruitful, as the couple got married in 1998.

Unfortunately, their marriage was tragically cut short just three years later. Kinney was on his way to a client meeting when he died at the age of 28. The tragedy occurred when he was onboard United Airlines Flight 175, which collided with the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

In the wake of the tragedy, Alison's community came together to support her, as per The Sun. The school where she worked in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, organized fundraising efforts for her and her family, and in a touching gesture. She, however, later returned the funds to them.