Is Daniel Lurie safe? San Francisco Mayor's security team ‘attacked’ in Tenderloin, officer left bleeding
Mayor Daniel Lurie’s police security detail was “attacked” in the Tenderloin, injuring two members of his security detail.
San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie’s police security detail was “attacked” at the boundary of the Tenderloin on Thursday evening. While the mayor was unharmed, one unnamed San Francisco police officer sustained a head injury that left him bleeding from the back of his head. One more member of Lurie's security detail received injuries.
“There was an altercation this evening involving the mayor’s security detail. The mayor was not involved. We appreciate our SFPD officers for their quick response and for keeping our city safe every day,” KTVU reported, citing a spokesperson from the mayor's office.
Why did the attack occur?
According to the law enforcement, the event occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m. close to Cedar and Polk streets. Officers engaged in a fight with two suspects, FOX KTVU reported. In an official statement, the police stated that it was a confrontation involving two unidentified male individuals and that the officers called for backup.
Meanwhile, Mission Local shared images of the altercation, depicting a man on the ground in handcuffs, encircled by SFPD officers. They reported that the mayor's vehicle was obstructed by three persons, prompting the mayor to request their removal. One person initially complied but subsequently became involved in a confrontation with a member of the mayor's security team, who sustained injuries and was left bloodied.
Authorities stated that two officers received non-life-threatening injuries and were evaluated at the scene by paramedics, as per Mission Local.
The president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association confirmed that Lurie was unharmed in the "violent incident."
Any arrest made?
Officials did not provide a clear explanation regarding the cause of the confrontation. It remains uncertain whether the suspects made any threats against the mayor. The police further said that both suspects were taken into custody. Their identities have not yet been disclosed.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More