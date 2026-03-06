Is Daniel Lurie safe? San Francisco Mayor's security team ‘attacked’ in Tenderloin, officer left bleeding

“There was an altercation this evening involving the mayor’s security detail. The mayor was not involved. We appreciate our SFPD officers for their quick response and for keeping our city safe every day,” KTVU reported, citing a spokesperson from the mayor's office.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie’s police security detail was “attacked” at the boundary of the Tenderloin on Thursday evening. While the mayor was unharmed, one unnamed San Francisco police officer sustained a head injury that left him bleeding from the back of his head. One more member of Lurie's security detail received injuries.

Why did the attack occur? According to the law enforcement, the event occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m. close to Cedar and Polk streets. Officers engaged in a fight with two suspects, FOX KTVU reported. In an official statement, the police stated that it was a confrontation involving two unidentified male individuals and that the officers called for backup.

Meanwhile, Mission Local shared images of the altercation, depicting a man on the ground in handcuffs, encircled by SFPD officers. They reported that the mayor's vehicle was obstructed by three persons, prompting the mayor to request their removal. One person initially complied but subsequently became involved in a confrontation with a member of the mayor's security team, who sustained injuries and was left bloodied.

Authorities stated that two officers received non-life-threatening injuries and were evaluated at the scene by paramedics, as per Mission Local.

The president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association confirmed that Lurie was unharmed in the "violent incident."