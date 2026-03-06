Potato chips recalled in six US states, consumption could ‘cause serious or life-threatening allergic reactions’
Frito-Lay has recalled specific bags of Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips due to undeclared milk allergen.
Frito-Lay has initiated a voluntary recall of specific bags of their Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips, as they may contain an “undeclared milk allergen” and their consumption could “cause serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released an alert regarding the recall on Wednesday, March 4, just one day following the brand's announcement.
Which Frito-Lay chips were recalled?
“Select 8 oz. bags of Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips that could include jalapeño-flavored potato chips and therefore may contain undeclared milk,” the statement read.
In order to determine the chips that have been recalled, please check for the following details:
Product name: Miss Vickie's Spicy Dill Pickle
Size: 8 oz
UPC: 0 28400 761772
Guaranteed fresh date: April 21, 2026
Manufacturing codes: 38U301414 and 48U101514
Potato chips recalled: Which states are impacted?
The chips were available for sale in only six states and may have appeared on store shelves as early as January 15. The states include Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. They were distributed through grocery stores, convenience stores, and pharmacies.
Bags of the recalled product may have also been available at “local digital retailers” within those states.
The product features a UPC of 0 28400761772 located on the back of the bag. Additionally, they will display a "Guaranteed Fresh" date of April 21, 2026, along with one of two manufacturing codes — 38U301414 or 48U101514.
The brand was notified of the issue “following a consumer contact,” however, Frito-Lay's parent company, PepsiCo, Inc., indicated in a press release that "no allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date."
While the chips are deemed safe for individuals without a dairy allergy, they may trigger "serious or life-threatening allergic reactions" if consumed by "those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk."
No other Miss Vickie's products were part of the recall, including bags of the Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips sold in Variety Packs, according to PepsiCo.
Consumers with inquiries can reach customer service at 1-877-984-2543 or obtain further information on the brand's website.
