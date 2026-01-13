Who is Stephen Spencer Pittman? Jackson Mississippi synagogue fire suspect identified

Stephen Spencer Pittman has been identified as the suspect in an arson attack on a synagogue in Jackson, Mississippi, the FBI confirmed. Boards cover the charred remains of the Beth Israel Congregation library, which was set on fire early Saturday morning, on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, in Jackson, Mississippi. (AP)

The incident The fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday at Beth Israel Congregation during Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest. The blaze caused significant damage to the historic synagogue’s library and administrative offices. No congregants or firefighters were injured.

CCTV footage Security camera footage released Monday shows a masked, hooded individual pouring a liquid from a gas can onto the floor and a couch in the synagogue’s lobby before setting it on fire.

Authorities later identified the suspect as Pittman, who was taken into custody and charged with maliciously damaging or destroying a building by fire or explosive.

Motive and confession According to an affidavit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Mississippi, Pittman confessed to setting the fire “due to the building’s Jewish ties."

In an interview with representatives of the Jackson Fire Department and Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Pittman referred to the synagogue as the “synagogue of Satan."

The affidavit says Pittman bought gasoline at a gas station on the way to the synagogue and removed his vehicle’s license plate. He then used an ax to break a window, poured gasoline inside the building, and ignited the fire with a torch lighter.

Investigators later recovered a burned cell phone believed to belong to Pittman. A hand torch used in the attack was found by a member of the congregation and turned over to authorities.

Also Read: Daricka M Moore: Mississippi shooting suspect ‘put gun to head of younger child’; chilling details emerge

City response Jackson Mayor John Horhn condemned the attack, calling it a targeted act against religious freedom.

“Acts of antisemitism, racism and religious hatred are attacks on Jackson as a whole and will be treated as threats to our residents’ safety and freedom to worship,” Horhn said in a statement. “Targeting people because of their faith, race, ethnicity or sexual orientation is morally wrong, un-American and incompatible with the values of this city."

(With inputs from AP)