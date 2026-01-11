Jackson synagogue fire: First info on Mississippi arson suspect out; big update on motive

A fire ripped through the Beth Israel Congregation synagogue in Jackson, Mississippi, shortly after 3 AM local time on Saturday. The blaze, ruled an arson, heavily damaged the building. No injuries have been reported. Photos from the scene emerged on social media, showing charred remains of an office and the library. Officials confirmed that several Torahs were destroyed or damaged. A fire was reported at Beth Israel Congregation synagogue in Jackson, Miss. (AP)

Jackson Mayor John Horhn confirmed that the FBI and the Joint Terrorism Task Force investigated the arson. A suspect has been arrested in the case. However, no identities have been revealed yet.

Not directly addressing the motive behind the attack, Horhn added: “Acts of antisemitism, racism, and religious hatred are attacks on Jackson as a whole and will be treated as acts of terror against residents’ safety and freedom to worship.”

It is unclear what charges the suspect is facing.

The synagogue, the largest in Mississippi, said: “As Jackson’s only synagogue, Beth Israel is a beloved institution, and it is the fellowship of our neighbors and extended community that will see us through.”

The synagogue's president, Zach Shemper, said the congregation was still assessing the damage.

“We have already had outreach from other houses of worship in the Jackson area and greatly appreciate their support in this very difficult time,” he said.

The synagogue was the site of a Ku Klux Klan bombing in 1967 — a response to the congregation’s role in civil rights activities, according to the Institute for Southern Jewish Life, which also houses its office in the building.

Prayer services have been suspended indefinitely. “We have already had outreach from other houses of worship in the Jackson area and greatly appreciate their support in this very difficult time,” Beth Israel said in a statement.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)