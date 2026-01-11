Daricka M Moore: Mississippi shooting suspect ‘put gun to head of younger child’; chilling details emerge

A 24-year-old has been charged with the murder of six, including a child, in northeast Mississippi. Clay County Sheriff identified the individual as Daricka M Moore. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott spoke about the shootings in Mississippi. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Eddie Scott said the victims were shot at different locations late Friday. Four family members were related to the suspect and two others were adults, authorities shared, adding that the youngest victim was a cousin of Moore.

Also Read | Daricka Moore: Mississippi shooting suspect's first photo surfaces; scary update on motive “I don’t know what kind of motive you could have to kill a 7-year-old,” Scott said, while sharing more chilling details of Moore's actions.

Chilling details in Daricka M Moore case The shootings occurred in Cedarbluff, a rural community, west of the county seat of West Point. Scott said “This guy (the suspect) wasn’t our radar,” adding, “This is family members that he went after.”

“A situation like this, you’ve got a family member attacking their own family. Whatever the reason is, we’re hoping that we’ll find out,” he continued.

Reportedly, Moore does not have any previous criminal records. Sharing the chilling details in Moore's case, Scott said the man had placed a gun to the head of a younger child at the home where the 7-year-old died. Investigators are not sure if the gun misfired. A third child and their mother were reportedly also present in the house at the time.

The 7-year-old is Moore's cousin. Authorities said evidence and witnesses indicated that Moore was the only shooter. He has been charged with first-degree murder with Scott saying this might be upgraded to capital murder. He added that Moore may also face additional murder charges as the investigation moves ahead. Currently no bond amount has been set.

The sheriff also noted that there were no other injuries beyond the six reported casualties in the tragic incident.