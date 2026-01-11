Daricka Moore: Mississippi shooting suspect's first photo surfaces; scary update on motive

Daricka Moore was identified as the suspect who fatally shot six people at different locations in West Point, Mississippi, on Friday night. Police captured the 24-year-old at the scene and booked him into the Clay County jail before dawn Saturday.

Police give update on Daricka Moore's motive Moore shot six people, including a child, in a series of attacks across three separate locations in the rural Cedarbluff community of northeast Mississippi, west of West Point in Clay County.

Sheriff's Deputy Steven Woodruff identified the suspect on Saturday. He currently faces a first-degree murder charge that could be upgraded to capital murder, and authorities indicated he may face additional murder counts.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott confirmed the victims were family members related to the suspect. One of the victims was a 7-year-old child.

At a press conference on Saturday, Sheriff Scott expressed dismay over the incident, stating: “I don’t know what kind of motive you could have to kill a 7-year-old.”

"This guy (the suspect) wasn’t our radar,” Scott said. “This is family members that he went after.”

Online court records in Clay County show Moore has no previous criminal charges.

“A situation like this, you’ve got a family member attacking their own family,” Scott said. “Whatever the reason is, we’re hoping that we’ll find out.”

Scott said investigators believe Moore placed a gun to the head of a younger child at the home where the 7-year-old died. Investigators aren’t sure whether the gun misfired. A third young child and their mother was present in that house as well.

The 7-year-old victim was Moore’s second cousin, Scott said. Investigators hope to have more information and upgraded charges by the time Moore appears before a judge. An initial appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Scott said no other injuries have been reported beyond the six deaths. Police further added that evidence and witnesses indicate Moore was the only shooter.

