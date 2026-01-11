Daricka M Moore: 3 key things to know about Mississippi mass shooting suspect

“I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers Law Enforcement is busy investigating and will release an update as soon as possible,” he wrote.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott had earlier said in a Facebook post that “multiple innocent lives" were lost "due to violence” in the county. The sheriff told WTVA-TV that six people were killed in three locations. The shootings took place in the rural community of Cedarbluff, which is west of the county seat of West Point.

Clay County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Steven Woodruff said Daricka M Moore has been charged and was booked into the Clay County jail before dawn Saturday.

Daricka M Moore was identified as the shooting suspect who fatally shot at least six people in West Point, Mississippi, on Friday night. In a press conference on Saturday, authorities said they have charged the man with murder. The six victims were killed in a series of related shootings across different locations.

Minneapolis ICE shooting update This comes as fresh demonstrations were planned across the country this weekend in the wake of the fatal shooting of a woman by an immigration officer in Minneapolis. The ICE agent was identified as Jonathan Ross.

Protest organizers said they expected to hold more than a thousand weekend demonstrations following the killing of motorist Renee Good, 37. Officials in the midwestern state of Minnesota said their law enforcement agencies have been shut out of the investigation into the shooting.

A local prosecutor said Friday that federal investigators had taken Good's car and shell casings from the scene. The Trump administration has sought to paint Good as a "domestic terrorist," insisting that the agent who fatally shot her was acting in self-defense.

