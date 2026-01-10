Mississippi mass shooting: First info on West Point suspect revealed; police give tragic update

Authorities responded to a mass shooting incident in Mississippi on Saturday after six people were killed in three different West Point locations, near the Alabama border. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said in a Facebook post that ‘multiple innocent lives’ were lose ‘due to violence’. A series of shootings in Mississippi killed at least six people (REUTERS)

"Unfortunately, tonight we have dealt with tragedy in our community," Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said in a Facebook post. "I ask that you lift our victims and their families in your prayers," Scott added. "Law Enforcement is busy investigating and will release an update as soon as possible."

A press conference is scheduled for Saturday morning.

First info on Mississippi shooting suspect Giving out the first information about the suspect, the sheriff said that one person was in custody and there was no threat to the community. The suspect has not been identified yet. There is no update on the identities of the victims.

Minneapolis shooting update This comes days after an ICE agent, identified as Jonathan Ross, fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis.

The woman was shot in her SUV in a residential neighbourhood south of downtown Minneapolis, about a mile (1.6 kilometres) from where police killed George Floyd in 2020. Videos taken by bystanders and posted online show an officer approaching a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road, demanding the driver open the door and grabbing the handle.

The Honda Pilot begins to pull forward, and a different ICE officer standing in front of the vehicle draws his gun and immediately fires at least two shots at close range, jumping back as the vehicle moves toward him.

It is not clear from the videos if the officer gets struck by the SUV, which speeds into two cars parked on a curb before stopping.

It’s also not clear what happened in the lead-up to the shooting.

(With AP inputs)