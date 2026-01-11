Did Daricka M Moore act alone? A look at charges filed against Mississippi shooting suspect

A Mississippi shooting suspect was arrested after six people were killed on Friday night. Daricka Moore, a 24-year-old man from Mississippi, has been charged with first-degree murder, stated Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott during a press conference on Saturday. In Mississippi, Daricka Moore, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing six individuals, four of whom were family. (REUTERS)

Moore was booked at 3:25 am on Saturday after allegedly taking the lives of six people in three separate residences.

According to Scott, these charges are anticipated to be elevated to capital murder before Moore's initial hearing at the Clay County Court Complex on Monday. He also mentioned that further charges may be filed as the probe continues.

Who were Mississippi shooting victims? Four of the deceased were relatives of the suspect, whereas the remaining two were adults, according to officials. The youngest victim, who was seven years old, has been identified as a cousin of Moore.

“I don't know what kind of motive you could have to kill a 7-year-old,” Sheriff said while detailing the case.

He further noted that the suspect had not been “on our radar”, adding that “These are family members that he targeted.”

Investigators suspect that Moore aimed a firearm at the head of another young child in the residence where the seven-year-old was murdered, according to the sheriff. It is still uncertain if the weapon malfunctioned. A third kid and the children's mother were also allegedly in the house during the incident.

Did Moore act alone? Authorities have stated that evidence and testimonies state that Moore acted independently.

Moore is currently being detained without bail at the Clay County jail located in West Point. The sheriff mentioned that there were no additional injuries apart from the six people who lost their lives.

He is anticipated to make his first court appearance on Monday.

The motive behind Moore's alleged actions in killing his family members and two others have not yet been revealed.