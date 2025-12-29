DJ Moore to Darnell Wright: List of Bears starters on injury report with mystery illness

DJ Moore #2 of the Chicago Bears celebrates with Kyle Monangai #25 and teammates after catching a touchdown pass (Getty Images via AFP) A wave of illness continues to ripple through the Chicago Bears’ locker room, adding more names to an already concerning injury report A wave of illness continues to ripple through the Chicago Bears’ locker room, adding more names to an already concerning injury report ahead of the Sunday game against the San Francisco 49ers. Just hours before kickoff, wide receivers DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus were listed with an illness on Sunday afternoon. They are questionable.

Moore and Zaccheaus have joined a concerning list of questionable starters. Right tackle Darnell Wright, who did not travel with the team on Saturday because he was sick, is flying to the Bay Area on Sunday and remains questionable to play.

Earlier in the week, the Bears also placed cornerbacks Nick McCloud and Josh Blackwell, receiver Devin Duvernay and linebacker D’Marco Jackson on the report due to the same undisclosed illness, with McCloud ruled out Friday.

Chicago is looking to secure the No. 1 seed held by the Seahawks (12-3).

"Our step No. 1 was to get to 11 (wins)," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "There's never been an 11-win team to not make it, and so we felt pretty good about that being the number going into the season. That was step one. Step two is we want to win this division. We want to have at least one home playoff game. And then step three would be clinch a No. 1 seed.

Chicago Bears depth chart

OFFENSE

WR: DJ Moore · Olamide Zaccheaus · Devin Duvernay

LT: Theo Benedet · Ozzy Trapilo

LG: Joe Thuney · Ryan Bates

C: Drew Dalman · Ryan Bates

RG: Jonah Jackson · Ryan Bates

RT: Darnell Wright · Ozzy Trapilo

TE: Cole Kmet · Durham Smythe

TE: Colston Loveland

WR: Rome Odunze · Luther Burden III · Jahdae Walker

QB: Caleb Williams · Tyson Bagent · Case Keenum

RB: D’Andre Swift · Kyle Monangai · Travis Homer

DEFENSE

DL: Montez Sweat · Dominique Robinson

DL: Grady Jarrett · Chris Williams

DL: Gervon Dexter Sr. · Andrew Billings

DL: Austin Booker · Joe Tryon-Shoyinka · Daniel Hardy

LB: T.J. Edwards · D’Marco Jackson

LB: Noah Sewell · Ruben Hyppolite II · Amen Ogbongbemiga

S: Jaquan Brisker · Elijah Hicks

S: Kevin Byard III · Jonathan Owens

DB: Kyler Gordon · C.J. Gardner-Johnson · Nick McCloud

CB: Tyrique Stevenson · Jaylon Jones

CB: Jaylon Johnson · Nahshon Wright · Josh Blackwell

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Cairo Santos

P: Tory Taylor

KO: Cairo Santos

H: Tory Taylor

LS: Scott Daly

KR: Devin Duvernay · Josh Blackwell

PR: Devin Duvernay · Luther Burden III