DJ Moore to Darnell Wright: List of Bears starters on injury report with mystery illness
A wave of illness continues to ripple through the Chicago Bears’ locker room, adding more names to an already concerning injury report ahead of the Sunday game against the San Francisco 49ers. Just hours before kickoff, wide receivers DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus were listed with an illness on Sunday afternoon. They are questionable.
Moore and Zaccheaus have joined a concerning list of questionable starters. Right tackle Darnell Wright, who did not travel with the team on Saturday because he was sick, is flying to the Bay Area on Sunday and remains questionable to play.
Earlier in the week, the Bears also placed cornerbacks Nick McCloud and Josh Blackwell, receiver Devin Duvernay and linebacker D’Marco Jackson on the report due to the same undisclosed illness, with McCloud ruled out Friday.
Chicago is looking to secure the No. 1 seed held by the Seahawks (12-3).
"Our step No. 1 was to get to 11 (wins)," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "There's never been an 11-win team to not make it, and so we felt pretty good about that being the number going into the season. That was step one. Step two is we want to win this division. We want to have at least one home playoff game. And then step three would be clinch a No. 1 seed.
Chicago Bears depth chart
OFFENSE
WR: DJ Moore · Olamide Zaccheaus · Devin Duvernay
LT: Theo Benedet · Ozzy Trapilo
LG: Joe Thuney · Ryan Bates
C: Drew Dalman · Ryan Bates
RG: Jonah Jackson · Ryan Bates
RT: Darnell Wright · Ozzy Trapilo
TE: Cole Kmet · Durham Smythe
TE: Colston Loveland
WR: Rome Odunze · Luther Burden III · Jahdae Walker
QB: Caleb Williams · Tyson Bagent · Case Keenum
RB: D’Andre Swift · Kyle Monangai · Travis Homer
DEFENSE
DL: Montez Sweat · Dominique Robinson
DL: Grady Jarrett · Chris Williams
DL: Gervon Dexter Sr. · Andrew Billings
DL: Austin Booker · Joe Tryon-Shoyinka · Daniel Hardy
LB: T.J. Edwards · D’Marco Jackson
LB: Noah Sewell · Ruben Hyppolite II · Amen Ogbongbemiga
S: Jaquan Brisker · Elijah Hicks
S: Kevin Byard III · Jonathan Owens
DB: Kyler Gordon · C.J. Gardner-Johnson · Nick McCloud
CB: Tyrique Stevenson · Jaylon Jones
CB: Jaylon Johnson · Nahshon Wright · Josh Blackwell
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Cairo Santos
P: Tory Taylor
KO: Cairo Santos
H: Tory Taylor
LS: Scott Daly
KR: Devin Duvernay · Josh Blackwell
PR: Devin Duvernay · Luther Burden III
