San Francisco dentist with 40 years of experience warns against 'natural toothpaste with clove, cinnamon, tea tree oil'
Dr Mark Burhenne warns that some toothpaste ingredients, especially in ‘natural’ brands, can worsen cavities and harm oral health. Here's what you should do.
For decades, the ritual has been the same: squeeze a dollop of minty, foaming paste onto a toothbrush and scrub away the germs. But according to one dentist, that twice-daily habit might be the very thing sabotaging your dental health. Also read | Skipping brushing your teeth twice a day for 2 minutes? Dentist explains why it's important, shares correct way to do it
Dr Mark Burhenne, a San Francisco-based dentist with 40 years of experience, issued a stark warning to his Instagram followers on March 2: “Your toothpaste might be making your cavities worse.” The problem, according to Dr Burhenne, wasn't just what your toothpaste is failing to do — it’s what it’s actively destroying.
The 'nuke' in your bathroom cabinet
At the heart of the issue is the oral microbiome, a delicate ecosystem of hundreds of bacterial species. While we often think of all mouth bacteria as 'bad', Dr Burhenne explained that a balanced microbial community is essential for maintaining the pH levels required to keep tooth enamel intact.
He said: "The ‘good guys’, aka beneficial bacteria, compete with cavity-causing pathogens. They help buffer acid. They support the conditions remineralisation requires. Your toothpaste is killing them."
Surprisingly, Dr Burhenne singled out 'natural' toothpastes as some of the primary offenders. Many of these products rely on essential oils — such as tea tree, clove, cinnamon, and oregano — which act as broad-spectrum antimicrobials, he warned.
"They don’t know the difference between the bacteria destroying your teeth and the bacteria protecting them. You’re nuking the whole ecosystem in your mouth twice a day," he shared.
Foam vs function
It isn't just the natural brands under fire. Traditional toothpastes often contain surfactants and detergents (like sodium lauryl sulfate, or SLS) to create that satisfying foam. According to Dr Burhenne, these chemicals strip the oral mucosal lining and alter the microbial environment, making it significantly harder for the mouth to naturally 'remineralise' or repair small amounts of wear and tear on the enamel.
A new standard for brushing
So, if the foaming agents are stripping your mouth and the essential oils are 'nuking' the good bacteria, what should you actually use? Dr Burhenne recommended a 'less is more' approach, focusing on ingredients that mimic the tooth's natural structure rather than those that try to sterilise it.
Dr Burhenne’s checklist for a better paste:
◉ No SLS: Avoid harsh detergents that cause excessive foaming.
◉ No essential oils: Steer clear of antibacterial oils that kill beneficial microbes.
◉ Nano-Hydroxyapatite: Look for this mineral (the actual building block of enamel). In a small enough particle size, it can deposit into early lesions to help prevent and even reverse small cavities.
He concluded: "You want a toothpaste that supports the environment, not one that treats your mouth like a biohazard zone."
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
