San Francisco dentist with 40 years of experience warns against 'natural toothpaste with clove, cinnamon, tea tree oil'

For decades, the ritual has been the same: squeeze a dollop of minty, foaming paste onto a toothbrush and scrub away the germs. But according to one dentist, that twice-daily habit might be the very thing sabotaging your dental health. Also read | Skipping brushing your teeth twice a day for 2 minutes? Dentist explains why it's important, shares correct way to do it Dr Mark Burhenne is warning people about the potential harm caused by certain ingredients in toothpaste. (Freepik)

Dr Mark Burhenne, a San Francisco-based dentist with 40 years of experience, issued a stark warning to his Instagram followers on March 2: “Your toothpaste might be making your cavities worse.” The problem, according to Dr Burhenne, wasn't just what your toothpaste is failing to do — it’s what it’s actively destroying.

The 'nuke' in your bathroom cabinet At the heart of the issue is the oral microbiome, a delicate ecosystem of hundreds of bacterial species. While we often think of all mouth bacteria as 'bad', Dr Burhenne explained that a balanced microbial community is essential for maintaining the pH levels required to keep tooth enamel intact.

He said: "The ‘good guys’, aka beneficial bacteria, compete with cavity-causing pathogens. They help buffer acid. They support the conditions remineralisation requires. Your toothpaste is killing them."

Surprisingly, Dr Burhenne singled out 'natural' toothpastes as some of the primary offenders. Many of these products rely on essential oils — such as tea tree, clove, cinnamon, and oregano — which act as broad-spectrum antimicrobials, he warned.

"They don’t know the difference between the bacteria destroying your teeth and the bacteria protecting them. You’re nuking the whole ecosystem in your mouth twice a day," he shared.