Skip brushing your teeth twice daily? Here's how your mouth could be killing your heart

The mouth is far more than just the beginning of the digestive system – it plays a vital role in overall well-being. Did you know maintaining good oral health can prevent potential cardiovascular problems. A May 5 report from Study Finds discusses the link between oral health and heart disease. Also read | Don't brush your teeth before sleeping? Doctor explains why skipping brushing may do more harm than just risk cavities Can the simple habit of brushing your teeth properly and regularly safeguard your heart? (Freepik)

Gum disease linked to heart disease?

It highlights research suggesting that bacteria in the mouth can enter the bloodstream and contribute to the development of cardiovascular disease. Studies have found a correlation between gum disease (periodontitis) and an increased risk of heart disease.

The report added that once in the bloodstream, certain bacteria can attach to the endothelium, the inner lining of blood vessels. This disrupts the vascular barrier, making it easier for infection to spread throughout the body, including to vital organs. In extreme cases, this can lead to organ failure – or even death.

A 2021 study published on Pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov found that people with periodontitis were up to twice as likely to develop coronary artery disease compared to those with healthy gums. Other studies point to a ‘dose-response’ effect: the more severe the gum disease, the greater the cardiovascular risk.

Periodontitis is a severe form of gum disease caused by long-term plaque buildup and inadequate oral hygiene. Left untreated, plaque irritates and inflames gum tissue, eventually causing it to recede and deteriorate, the report added.

How oral bacteria and inflammation are related

Smoking, unhealthy diets, excessive alcohol consumption and diabetes all contribute to both poor oral health and heart disease. But did you know that bacteria from the mouth can cause inflammation in the body, which may contribute to the development of heart disease? In fact, chronic periodontitis triggers a prolonged immune response, increasing levels of key inflammatory markers such as C-reactive protein and cytokines.

These molecules can damage blood vessel linings and contribute to the development of atherosclerosis – a condition that narrows arteries, raises blood pressure and dramatically increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

According to the report, poor oral hygiene can also increase the risk of infective endocarditis (IE), a serious infection of the heart’s inner lining or valves. This condition typically occurs when oral bacteria – especially from the streptococcus viridans group –enter the bloodstream and colonise damaged areas of the heart.

Emerging research, published in 2024 on Pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov, also suggests that oral hygiene may influence heart health through changes in the body’s microbiome. Practicing good oral hygiene, such as regular brushing and flossing, can help reduce the risk of heart disease.