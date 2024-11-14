Prevent gum disease in your parents with these pro-recommended tools and tips

The saying, “Ageing is like a blooming tree; it grows stronger and more beautiful with each passing season” highlights the positive aspects of growing older but it is important to remember that our bodies, including our oral health, change as we age. Just as nature needs care and nourishment, our gums too require special attention in our later years. Make your parents say goodbye to gum issues with these expert-backed tips (Photo by Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dipak Shah, Research Scientist at Himalaya Wellness Company, shared, “Gum disease affects about 45–50% of adults, rising to over 60% in older adults aged 65 or above. People with certain health conditions may be more likely to develop gum disease. Gum disease is not a mere consequence of ageing but induced by dental biofilm and therefore proper oral health care can prevent its occurrence to keep our smiles healthy and bright.”

What problems may older people have?

Dipak Shah answered, “Older individuals often face various health issues, including gum problems that become more prevalent with age due to reduced saliva production, medication side effects, and cumulative wear on teeth. The elderly who are on certain medications experience oral health discomforts such as dry mouth which make them susceptible to gum disease. Additionally those suffering from systemic disorders (diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, rheumatoid arthritis) which interrupt the inflammatory responses of the body, making them prone to oral health abnormalities.”

He added, “Certain changes occur slowly over time in our bodies as we age and the immune system can become weaker, so infection can occur more quickly, and healing takes longer. These changes affect tissue and bone in the mouth, which increases the risk for oral health problems in later years. Regular dental check-ups and diligent oral hygiene practices are crucial for preventing and managing gum problems in the elderly.”

Are you identifying a gum disease?

According to Dipak Shah, gum disease can be a silent threat to oral health, especially in older individuals and can become serious and lead to tooth decay and even tooth loss. Staying vigilant about certain warning signs is crucial for early detection and treatment. Here are some symptoms to look out for -

Persistent bad breath that lingers even after brushing Swollen or puffy gums Gums that bleed easily Gums that feel tender when touched Gums that pull away from your teeth Loose teeth

Prevention

Understanding that gum disease is one of the biggest elderly dental problems leads us to learn more about preventing periodontal disease so that seniors can live their best, most healthy lives by taking as many preventative measures as possible. Dipak Shah advised, “To prevent gum disease and tooth decay, older adults should focus on maintaining excellent oral hygiene. This includes brushing with a specialist gum care toothpaste twice daily, ideally containing Ayurvedic herbs, flossing daily and using an antiseptic mouthwash. Regular dental visits are crucial for early detection and treatment.”

Natural ingredients enhance oral health, dental hygiene (Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash)

He further recommended, “A healthy diet rich in nutrients and low in sugar is key to maintaining good oral health. Avoiding tobacco products also helps prevent gum problems. If you suffer from dry mouth, there are several options to consider. You can try over-the-counter saliva substitutes or chew sugar-free gum to stimulate saliva production. For more severe cases, consult your healthcare provider about prescription options that may provide relief. Consistent care, a balanced lifestyle and professional dental attention are key to managing oral health effectively.”

Choosing the right tools

Our oral care requires tools that are both effective and gentle. Dipak Shah suggested a line-up of essential products tailored for maintaining healthy gums and teeth in your golden years -

Soft-Bristled Toothbrush: Gentle on gums, effective on plaque Gum Care Toothpaste: A specialist toothpaste for gum, care, ideally with Ayurvedic herbs Electric Toothbrush: Powerful cleaning with adjustable sensitivity Water Flosser: Effortless interdental cleaning Interdental Brushes: Precision cleaning between teeth Fluoride Toothpaste: Cavity protection for ageing teeth Alcohol-Free Mouthwash: Freshens breath without drying Denture Cleanser: Keeps dentures sparkling clean Tongue Scraper: Removes bacteria for fresher breath

The Ayurvedic approach

Dipak Shah said, “In recent years, Ayurveda has emerged as a powerful ally in gum care, offering natural solutions for oral health. This ancient wisdom emphasizes the use of herbal ingredients that not only clean but also nourish and heal. Consider incorporating a gum care toothpaste designed using Ayurvedic principles containing time tested herbs like Triphala, Miswak, Neem and Pomegranate, known for their astringency and antimicrobial properties.”

He advised, “Practice mindful brushing with gentle, circular motions, focusing on the gum line and adhering to the two-minute rule, twice daily for thorough cleaning. Finally, don't forget the importance of tongue scraping, an Ayurvedic ritual that removes toxins and bacteria to help improve overall oral hygiene. By blending these practices with modern and professional dental care, you're nurturing your entire oral ecosystem.”

Comprehensive gum care: Nutrition and professional

The saying ‘you are what you eat’ holds profound truth for gum health. Dipak Shah said, “Antioxidant-rich foods like berries and leafy greens, along with vitamin C from citrus fruits, contribute to gum resilience. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in nuts, are beneficial for overall oral health. Strive for a colourful and varied diet to provide the essential nutrients for gum well-being.”

Regular dental check-ups are extremely important but many of us keep delaying it because we are scared to go to the dentist. (Unsplash)

He asserted, “Regular dental check-ups remain a cornerstone of oral health, but the dentist’s role extends beyond examinations. Professional cleanings are vital for removing plaque and tartar, preventing gum disease. By combining a nutritious diet with regular professional care, you can ensure your gums stay healthy and strong.”

Embracing holistic well-being

Dipak Shah concluded, “Understanding the link between oral health and overall well-being is crucial. Managing stress, staying active, and leading a balanced lifestyle not only enhance our smiles but also improve our quality of life as we age. As we journey through our golden years, let’s make gum care a priority—not just for appearance, but as a testament to a life well-lived. By continually refining our oral care routines and adapting to age-related changes, we ensure our smiles reflect the joy, laughter, and wisdom of our experiences. Here’s to healthy gums, radiant smiles, and the vibrant well-being that defines our golden years!”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.