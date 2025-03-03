Menu Explore
Is your toothpaste safe? Study says it can disrupt oral microbiome environment; here’s what to do instead

ByTapatrisha Das
Mar 03, 2025 01:57 PM IST

The study observed how toothpaste can reduce both harmful and helpful bacteria inside the mouth, causing disruption in the balance.

Waking up in the morning and brushing our teeth is part of our morning routine. However, toothpastes may not be all good news for overall health. According to a new study led by Niamh Coffey, Albert Leung, and Isabel Olegário, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, toothpastes can have a complex effect on the microbiome environment inside the mouth. Also read | Not just sugar! This common food could be secretly putting your dental health at risk

Are our toothpastes safe in supporting the oral microbiome environment? (Pexels)
Are our toothpastes safe in supporting the oral microbiome environment? (Pexels)

Oral microbiome plays a significant role in overall health. A well-balanced microbiome environment inside the mouth helps regulate harmful bacteria, aids digestion and protects the gums. But are our toothpastes safe in supporting the oral microbiome environment?

Findings of the study

The study observed that the mouth is one of the most densely populated microbiome environments, home to more than 700 species of bacteria. They live in the gums, saliva and surfaces of teeth. They help in regulating the pH levels, breaking down food and also producing natural antimicrobial compounds. However, when due to various reasons such as diet, poor oral hygiene or medications, the microbiome environment is disrupted, it can lead to tooth decay and gum disease.

Toothpaste and oral bacteria

The main purpose of using toothpaste is to disrupt the biofilm that helps harmful bacteria thrive. Many toothpastes contain fluoride that helps in preventing cavity and strengthening tooth enamel. Fluoride also makes it harder for acid-producing bacteria like Streptococcus mutans to cause tooth decay. Also read | Relationship between oral bacteria and diseases: Research

Using flouride toothpaste twice a day can reduce the risk of oral diseases.(Pexels)
Using flouride toothpaste twice a day can reduce the risk of oral diseases.(Pexels)

However, the study stated that antibacterial agents present in toothpaste can reduce both harmful and beneficial bacteria, disrupting the microbiome environment inside the mouth. There are ongoing studies on improving the quality of toothpastes so that they can kill the harmful bacteria, while keeping the helpful bacterial environment intact. Also read | Do you have persistent bad breath? Doctor shares how it may be related to your gut: 'Instead of using mouthwash…"

The study suggested brushing with fluoride toothpaste and cleaning between the teeth twice a day to reduce the bacterial load inside the mouth and also reduce the risk of oral diseases.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

