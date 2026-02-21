Nutritionist reveals the spice to pair with fruits to help reduce blood sugar spikes
Eating fruits on their own leads to sugar spikes because of their natural sweetness. Know what is the smarter hack to prevent this.
Fruits are considered healthy, and there are plenty of good reasons for that. They are a powerhouse of fibre, vital micronutrients such as vitamin C and vitamin E, and minerals like potassium and magnesium, among others. However, just because fruits are healthy does not mean they come without limitations. Many fruits are naturally sweet, and while they offer several nutritional benefits, their natural sugars can still result in a spike in blood sugar levels when you eat.
For those with insulin sensitivity issues or insulin resistance, this may not be good news, as frequent blood sugar spikes over time can make glucose regulation more difficult. And over time, repeated spikes and strain place a lot of stress on metabolic health, increasing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
So, should you stop eating fruits? No. You simply need to adopt hacks that regulate blood sugar levels.
Addressing this common problem, Nutritionist Deepshikha Jain, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition, UK and national diabetes educator, shared on a February 21 post about how simply dietary tweaks can help lower post-meal blood sugar spikes, particularly when eating naturally sweet fruits like apples or bananas.
Sprinkle cinnamon
The nutritionist acknowledged the role of cinnamon in regulating blood sugar. “Just adding a little bit of cinnamon to your fruits can make a huge difference,” she revealed. Sprinkling a small amount over the fruits you are consuming is helpful.
As you have served the fruits, freshly cut, besides adding flavour, this spice aims for a more balanced glucose response. It helps retain the nutritional benefits of fruit while minimising sudden sugar spikes. The spice makes the fruits more metabolically balanced, amping up the nutritional profile with already a wide profile of minerals and micronutrients.
Let's see how this spice may help regulate and moderate the body's glucose response.
How does it work?
Elaborating on the science behind this pairing, Deepshika elaborated on the physiological response that occurs when fruits are consumed on their own and when they are paired with the spice.
“Fruits are a simple form of sugar, which can cause a rapid sugar spike, but combining and sprinkling cinnamon on them can actually reduce the sugar spike because cinnamon allows the absorption of glucose in your cells, hence giving a better blood sugar," she said.
The nutritionist also hailed cinnamon for its strong nutritional profile, which includes beneficial compounds such as polyphenols and antioxidants. These compounds can support digestion and overall health.
For a broader understanding of cinnamon's potential benefits, a study published in April 2024 found that it also helped reduce cholesterol in mice.
In the end, this helps dispel the fear many people may have about eating fruits, especially those with insulin sensitivity. Rather than avoiding them altogether, lean into smarter choices to amplify the benefits, so that your fruits can become the true nutritional powerhouses, slashing health risks.
