Florida gastroenterologist shares 4 fruits that can protect your gut against colon cancer: Apples, kiwis and more
Colon cancer is on the rise, especially among the younger population. Dr Salhab shares four fruits that can help protect your gut.
Colon cancer rates are rising globally - and alarmingly, younger adults are increasingly being affected. While genetics and lifestyle factors play a role, experts emphasise that everyday dietary choices remain one of the most powerful tools we have to protect gut health and lower long-term risk. Fibre-rich foods, in particular, are known to support the gut microbiome, improve bowel regularity and reduce inflammation linked to colon cancer.
Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, has shared four fruits that can significantly reduce the risk of colon cancer. In an Instagram video shared on February 6, the gastroenterologist highlights, “This is really important because we know that colon cancer is on the rise, especially in young adults. And there are a lot of different reasons for this, but one of the things that we can control are our dietary habits.”
1. Citrus fruits
According to Dr Salhab, citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons and grapefruit are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, while also supporting a healthy gut microbiome - which collectively protects against colon cancer. He explains, “Citrus fruits are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, which we know is beneficial for gut bacteria. Includes things like oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and limes.”
2. Kiwi
Kiwis are rich in soluble fibre that nourishes the gut microbiome and can also help stimulate regular, healthy bowel movements. Dr Salhab highlights, “Everyone knows how much I love kiwi. It's packed with fibre, which we know is beneficial to your gut bacteria. Kiwi is one of those things that can help stimulate bowel movements.”
3. Apple
Apples are rich in a soluble fibre called pectin, which has a protective effect on the colon. The gastroenterologist adds that apples also support overall organ health, including the liver. He states, “Apples have a really strong protective effect for the colon. It's a prebiotic, just one of those fruits that's almost like a superfruit because it really benefits almost all of your organs, including the liver. Slice them up, add some cinnamon and honey, and it makes a great healthy snack.”
4. Watermelon
Dr Salhab highlights that watermelon offers one of the strongest protective effects against colon cancer due to its lycopene content - an effect that may be further enhanced when paired with vitamin C-rich foods like lime. He explains, “Watermelon had one of the strongest effects on decreasing colon cancer risk in this meta analysis. This is probably because of its lycopene content. And if you want an extra protective effect, take some watermelon, add some lime.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a lifestyle journalist who writes about fashion, culture, and wellness. A passionate music enthusiast, she loves exploring the intersection of trends, taste, and storytelling.
