Chia seeds with water or yoghurt? Florida gastroenterologist shares how to turn the seeds into a ‘gut health powerhouse’

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition , has revealed the most effective way to consume chia seeds - settling the debate on whether they work best with water or when paired with yoghurt . In an Instagram video shared on February 1, the gastroenterologist explains how pairing chia seeds with yoghurt can significantly amplify their gut-health benefits, turning the combination into a true digestive powerhouse.

Chia seeds are often praised as a fibre-rich superfood, and most people know they need to be soaked before eating. But when it comes to actually consuming them, is stirring them into water enough - or is there a better way to unlock their full health potential? Experts say that while chia seeds with water offer basic benefits, the way you pair them can make a significant difference to how well they support digestion and gut health .

Fibre and hydration According to Dr Salhab, adding chia seeds to water is a simple, effective hack to boost your fibre intake while also giving your body a quick hit of hydration. He notes, “People always ask me if they should take chia seeds with water or mix them with yoghurt. Here's the difference. When you put chia seeds in plain water, you're mostly just getting fibre and hydration, which is good.”

Gut health powerhouse Pairing chia seeds with water can offer a convenient boost of fibre and hydration, but when combined with yoghurt, these humble seeds transform into a true gut-health powerhouse. Dr Salhab outlines the following benefits:

Synergistic prebiotic-probiotic effect The gastroenterologist explains that chia seeds and yoghurt are truly a match made in heaven: the seeds are packed with prebiotic fibres that nourish and feed gut bacteria, while yoghurt brings in beneficial microbes in the form of live probiotic cultures - together creating a powerful synergy for gut health.

Dr Salhab explains, “Pairing chia seeds with yoghurt makes it a gut health powerhouse. The fibre in chia seeds acts like food for the gut bacteria and when you're adding yoghurt, you're bringing in probiotics, which is the good bacteria themselves. So, together, it's the prebiotics plus the probiotics, which creates more short-chain fatty acids like butyrate that help reduce inflammation and keep your gut lining strong.”

Proteins and fats According to Dr Salhab, yoghurt further elevates the combination by adding a valuable boost of protein and healthy fats to the mix. He notes, “Yoghurt also adds protein and healthy fats.”

Lower risk of colon cancer The gastroenterologist notes that people who consume yoghurt regularly tend to have a lower risk of developing colon cancer - and when you add fibre-rich foods to the mix, it offers even greater protective benefits for the colon.

He explains, “We know that people who eat more yoghurt typically have a lower risk of colon cancer. And now that you're adding in more fibre, just another thing that can help protect your colon.”

